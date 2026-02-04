Schools to tell parents how much is collected in voluntary contributions and how money is spent

In 2023, charities said some parents were asked for payments of up to €350 in voluntary contributions. Photograph: iStock

Parents will have to be told by schools about the amount of money generated from voluntary financial contributions they are asked to make and how it is being spent under rules to be introduced by the Government.

Minister for Education Hildegarde Naughton is to put forward plans for a new statutory charter to strengthen accountability in schools.

In 2023, charities said that some parents were being asked for payments of up to €350 or more in voluntary contributions. The Government has previously insisted it must be made clear to parents that such payments are not compulsory.

However, schools say they are forced to seek money from parents because they do not receive sufficient State funding to meet everyday expenses.

As part of new education legislation to be considered by the Cabinet, schools will be required to provide information to parents and students regarding money they receive.

A Government source indicated this would include funding generated from parents’ voluntary contributions.

It is understood the Minister will bring proposals to Cabinet in relation to the new Education (Student and Parent Charter) Bill on Tuesday next week.

Last November then minister for education Helen McEntee said in the Dáil that parents must not believe they were being forced to make voluntary contributions.

She said the existing Education (Admissions to schools) Act, which was introduced in 2018, explicitly prohibited the charging of fees for admission or for continued enrolment in a school.

“The manner in which voluntary contributions are sought and collected is a matter for school management. Their collection, however, must not create a situation where parents or pupils could infer the contributions are compulsory in nature. While schools may request a voluntary contribution from parents, it must be made expressly clear to parents that there is no requirement to pay this cost,” she said.

“Voluntary contributions by parents of pupils enrolled in recognised schools are permissible, provided it is made absolutely clear to parents that there is no requirement to pay and that, in making a contribution, they are doing so of their own volition.”

In 2023, the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) said research it had carried out in the previous academic year found voluntary contributions ranged from €30 to €550 per child, with an average of €140 per child across all school types.

It said it was more common for requests to be made at second level, and the average was €140-€150. However, SVP said it had had a number of requests for help with charges of up to €350 or more.

McEntee said in Budget 2026 the Government had provided €39 million in funding for a permanent increase in mainstream capitation grant funding for schools.

She said this would increase the mainstream rate of capitation to €274 per pupil in primary schools and to €406 in post-primary schools for the 2026/2027 school year.

McEntee said that over the last three budgets there was an increase in the level of capitation rates of 49.7 per cent (€91) paid to primary schools and 28.5 per cent (€90) paid to post-primary schools.