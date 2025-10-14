When are university open days taking place?

College open days are great ways to figure out what's important for you on campus. Photograph: iStock

University College Cork

When is open day?

UCC’s undergraduate open day will take place on Saturday, October 11th, from 10am to 3.30pm.

Registration: It is not necessary to register, but if you would like to receive communications from UCC on the event you can submit your details at ucc.ie/en/study/upcomingeventsinucc

What to expect: Attend a number of talks, tours and interactive demonstrations across different disciplines; chat to current students and academic staff to see which course is the best fit for you.

Student life: UCC has more than 100 societies, covering politics and activism, science, charities, business and more. Students can get involved in a number of sports clubs, including hockey, GAA and rugby.

Accommodation: UCC has six purpose-built student apartment complexes all within walking distance of the main campus. Applications are managed through a lottery-based system, which runs from March to April each year. There are also privately owned student apartment complexes close to the university, as well as house shares/digs.

Web: ucc.ie

University College Dublin

When is open day?

UCD is hosting its undergraduate open day on Saturday, November 8th, from 10am to 4pm.

Registration: You can register your interest at ucdopenday.ie/register

What to expect: Ask students and staff questions one-on-one about your desired course, attend a number of talks, and take a tour of the main Belfield campus to get a feel for life at UCD.

Student life: UCD has a diverse range of societies that organise a number of events, such as a French society, gaming society, and the English & literary society. Sports include American football, archery, rugby and sailing.

Accommodation: There are several on-campus accommodation options, with priority given to first-years for places. There are also private rental, digs and house-share options within walking distance or on bus routes close to the university.

Web: ucd.ie

Trinity College Dublin

When is open day?

Trinity will hold its undergraduate open day on Saturday, November 29th, from 10am to 4:30pm

Registration details: Register your interest at tcd.ie/openday

What to expect: Attend a number of course talks. Chat to professors about their modules. Take part in a student-led tour and meet student ambassadors.

Trinity College Dublin will hold its undergraduate open day on Saturday, November 29th, from 10am to 4:30pm. Photograph: Getty

Student life: Students can get involved with debating through the Historical society or the Philosophical society, perform with the choral society, or host their own radio show with Trinity FM, among other activities. Sports clubs include rowing, cricket, rifle and surfing.

Accommodation: There are a number of rooms available for first-year undergraduate students at the University residence at Trinity Hall in Dublin 6. The college also has exclusive partnerships with Yugo’s Kavanagh Court in Dublin 1 and Here student accommodation in Cork Street, Dublin 8, which are both located within a 20-minute walk of the College Green campus.

Web: tcd.ie

University of Limerick

When is open day?

UL will hold two open days for undergraduate students, taking place on Thursday, October 16th, and Friday, October 17th.

Registration details: ul.ie/opendays

What to expect: Library tours, faculty tours and walking tours. Prospective students can get academic information at course information stands and attend subject talks throughout the day. If you’re in need of a quiet space during the open day, a dedicated area is available in the Glucksman Library, Room GLO 38, for anyone who may experience sensory overload or fatigue.

Student life: UL Wolves, which is part of UL Student Life, is the home of all the student-run clubs and societies at the University of Limerick. UL Wolves is a network of over 80 different clubs and more than 6,000 members. Sports include kayaking, handball and trampoline. Students have a broad choice of societies, from the consulting & entrepreneurship society to the fashion society.

Accommodation: UL has eight student villages on campus. Applicants who live over 60km from UL will be prioritised. This does not guarantee that all applicants meeting this criteria will be successful. There are also off-campus residences and privately rented houses in the locality.

Web: ul.ie

Maynooth University

When is open day?

Upcoming open days take place on Friday, November 28th, and Saturday, November 29th.

Registration details: mu.ie/opendays

What to expect: 70+ information sessions, each day, on MU’s range of degree options, student supports, and student life, with campus tours and information stands, giving you the opportunity to chat with students and staff about studying at MU.

Student life: With more than 100 clubs and societies at MU, there’s something for everyone. Try your hand at chess, karate or ultimate frisbee, or take part in one of the drama society’s full-length productions.

Accommodation: There are just under 1,200 student rooms arranged into apartments situated in the North Campus Residential Zone, minutes’ walk from lecture theatre, the library and labs. There are also rooms available in digs accommodation and private rented apartments and houses in surrounding areas. MU opened its new purpose-built student housing in Maynooth town in September, which provides 116 self-contained, en suite student rooms.

Web: mu.ie

University of Galway

When is open day?

Undergraduate open days at UG took place on Friday, October 3rd and Saturday, October 4th. The next open day takes place Saturday, March 21st, 2026.

Registration details: universityofgalway.ie/opendays

What to expect: Campus tours in English and as Gaeilge, faculty tours, and tours around student residences. A variety of exhibition stands and degree talks to help you learn more about the courses on offer.

The next open day at University of Galway takes place Saturday, March 21st, 2026. Photograph: iStock

Student life: UG holds a Societies Day at the beginning of the academic year, which gives you the chance to find out about all the societies and to sign up. There are more than 115 student societies to choose from, helping you to meet people with similar interests and try new things. Sports clubs include athletics, basketball and cycling.

Accommodation: University of Galway’s three student residences provide for almost 1,900 students during the academic year. There are also a number of private rooms and accommodation available in the locality.

Web: universityofgalway.ie

Dublin City University

When is open day?

DCU will host its Glasnevin Campus open day on Friday, November 14th, from 10am to 3pm. On Saturday, November 15th, an open day will be held on the Glasnevin Campus and St Patrick’s Campus from 10am to 2pm.

Registration details: dcu.ie/openday

What to expect: Visit and explore DCU’s campuses, check out accommodation, and attend course presentations and campus tours.

Dublin City University (DCU) will host its Glasnevin Campus open day on Friday, November 14th, from 10am to 3pm.

Student life: There are more than 140 clubs and societies in DCU spread across campuses that cater for all interests, hobbies and passions. From coffee to darts, Kpop to snowsports, you’re sure to find the club that matches your vibe.

Accommodation: Incoming first-year students can apply to be allocated rooms in O’Donnell House on the All Hallows Campus, Larkfield Apartments on the Glasnevin Campus, and in the St Patrick’s Campus. There are also a number of rental accommodations close to the university’s campuses.

Web: dcu.ie

Royal College of Surgeons

When is open day?

RCSI’s next undergraduate open day will take place on Friday, January 9th, 2026. Course-specific webinars will take place throughout November 2025.

Registration details: rcsi.com/dublin

What to expect: Second-level students with an interest in studying medicine, pharmacy, physiotherapy, dentistry and advanced therapeutic technologies programmes at RCSI will have the opportunity to check out RCSI’s facilities and learn more about these courses.

Student life: RCSI currently has over 50 active student societies, ranging from the career-focused Anaesthesia & Intensive Care Society and Wilderness Medicine Society to societies for everyone from art enthusiasts to bookworms, providing a great way for students to explore their interests outside of the classroom and lab. There are also a number of sports clubs, including GAA, kick-boxing and tennis.

Accommodation: Mercer Court, which encompasses Millin House Student Residence, and Mercer Court Apartments, is a popular student residence. It is located within two minutes’ walk of the main university and the RCSI Library. There are a number of private rented accommodations in surrounding areas.

Web: rcsi.com

Prospective students are advised to check with individual universities and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) for further updates and information on open days. The CAO application booklet is available to download from CAO.ie