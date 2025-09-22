New primary school curriculum: What’s changing for children in the classroom?

Why do we need a new curriculum? Wasn’t the old one working fine?

Well, the old curriculum is from 1999. A lot has changed since then – technology, society and children’s needs. The new curriculum has been put together following research carried out over eight years, collating the views of educators, parents and about 4,000 children. A wider consultation process including submissions from a range of organisations and individuals was also undertaken. This contributed toward a plan that better reflects current educational requirements.

What exactly is going to change for children in school?

A greater focus will be placed on subjects relating to wellbeing and creativity, as well as science, technology, engineering and maths, which is categorised under the umbrella acronym of Stem. Learning about different languages and cultures is another key aspect of the new curriculum. All children will begin to learn a foreign language in fifth class, starting with the basics such as greeting people and ordering food.

So, what will be covered?

There are five core curricular areas: arts education, language, social and environmental education, Stem education, and wellbeing. The latter area includes physical education and social, personal and health education.

Will schools still be able to teach religion?

Yes, schools run by religious patrons can continue to teach their faith. But all schools will now take a broader look at world religions and different beliefs.

The amount of time dedicated to religion under the patronage programme is set to reduce from about 2½ hours a week to two hours a week (one hour and 40 minutes for infant classes). Teaching of Irish will also be reduced from 3½ hours a week to three hours in English-medium schools. In theory, schools can opt to make some of this time up with the addition of flexible time.

What is flexible time?

This is extra time each week that schools can use for what best suits their students – whether that be extra maths, coding or local projects. Teachers will be given weekly minimum time allocation for language, maths, and wellbeing. They will also have a monthly minimum time allocation for other core aspects of the curriculum, allowing space to assess the needs of their class.

What form will lessons on sex education take?

In fifth and sixth class, children will learn that people can be attracted to different genders. They will be taught about different sexual orientations for the first time, including homosexuality and bisexuality.

Teachers will be able to introduce the topic of puberty from third class onwards. At present, children only learn about the topic when they reach sixth class. The change is partially in response to the fact that children in primary school are now older than they used to be, thanks to the introduction of two free preschool years. This means many children will already have experienced puberty by sixth class.

When will all of the changes come into effect?

They are being rolled out gradually. The Department of Education has said it will take a phased approach, with the 2025/2026 school year considered “an introductory year”. From 2026/2027, schools can avail of focused support in one curriculum area each year, with each area taking two years to fully enact. Schools can choose the order of enactment, but wellbeing must be one of the first three areas selected.