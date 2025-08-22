Advice on life in college: ‘Always start writing that report earlier than you think you need to’

Daire O’Sullivan

Bachelor of Engineering in Aeronautical Engineering, University of Limerick, Class of 2024

“Talk to as many people as possible who might be doing something that you’re interested in, and don’t be afraid to ask. You don’t know the PhD student or professor who might give you access to labs or equipment or sponsor your project. They might also make you aware of opportunities within the university and externally, such as short courses or summer research grants. These things can immeasurably enhance your college experience.

“Always start writing that report earlier than you think you need to. There is nothing worse than having lots of great work done but not enough time to give it the write-up it deserves.”

Ronan Doherty

Theoretical Physics, TCD, Class of 2025

“My one tip would be to make sure that you maintain friends from outside of college. Whatever college you’re in is its own bubble with its own culture and norms, and it’s important to make sure to escape them from time to time.

“If I were to do something differently, it’d be to take years one and two more easily. They don’t count towards your final grade. No academic or career goal you have for yourself could be more important than taking the odd night off and seeing your friends.”

Michaela Grace-Ginty

International Business at University of Limerick, Class of 2025

“Say yes to as much as you can. You are starting this completely new stage in life and it’s so unbelievably exciting! I barely knew anyone when I started, but over four years I made amazing friends in all kinds of ways; through classes, societies, nights out, Erasmus, internships and simply by putting myself out there. Some of my best friendships and experiences started with taking a chance.

“Start searching for next year’s accommodation earlier than you think. I left it too late and felt the pressure build quickly. The best places often don’t appear in listings; they come from final-year students moving out or word of mouth. Connections matter more than you think.”