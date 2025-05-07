‘No points needed, just potential’: Forty college degrees open for applicants outside CAO system

Minister for Further and Higher Education James Lawless said the initiative was giving more students the chance to 'pursue their ambitions'. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Almost 40 degree courses outside the CAO points race are open to applications for the coming academic year.

The new tertiary degrees start in a further education college and are completed in a university.

Students’ grades or points are not a requirement for entry, but they are expected to reach a required level of achievement to continue into university.

The pathway is cheaper than a traditional degree, given that there are no tuition fees for the first one to two years.

Existing tertiary degrees are available across business, ICT, arts, engineering, social sciences, early learning and care, agricultural science, sport, manufacturing, construction and health/welfare.

Six new programmes – designed in partnership with industry to tackle skills shortages and equip students for careers in sectors that need them – were announced on Wednesday. They include:

BSc (Hons) digital arts (Tipperary Education Training Board and Technological University of the Shannon);

BSc (Hons) in occupational therapy (Cork College of Further Education and Training and University College Cork);

BSc (Hons) in occupational therapy (Kerry College of Further Education and training and University College Cork);

BSc (Hons) intellectual disability nursing (Waterford Wexford Education Training Board and South East Technological University);

BA (Hons) politics, society and media (City of Dublin Further Education and Training College Ballyfermot Road/City of Dublin Further Education and Training College, Rathmines and Technological University Dublin);

BA (Hons) social care practice (Cavan and Monaghan Education Training Board and Atlantic Technological University).

Tertiary bachelors’ degrees were first open to applications for the 2023-2024 academic year, when they were hailed by then minister for higher education Simon Harris as a “game changer”.

Growth, however, has been relatively slow. The first intake in 2023 marked 152 students joining across 13 degrees.

The second intake in 2024 had 224 tertiary student places across 20 degree programmes.

For 2025-2026, more than 750 places will be available across 38 courses this year. Nursing programmes, in particular, have proved some of the most popular so far.

Minister for Further and Higher Education James Lawless said the initiative was giving more students than ever the chance to pursue their ambitions without being tied down by the CAO points race.

“I understand that many young people feel anxious about their educational future, worrying each year if their Leaving Certificate results will be enough to get into the course they want,” he said.

“These programmes ensure that your exam results won’t limit your options. If you’re willing to study and work hard, there’s a path for you in tertiary education.”

Deputy director of the National Tertiary Office Tanya Jones said the courses were not just available to school leavers.

“Whether you’re finishing school, returning to education, or upskilling later in life, tertiary bachelors’ degrees are about meeting you where you are and helping you get to where you want to go,” she said.

“Learners should be able to pursue a degree regardless of their background, family circumstances, or financial situation. No points are required, and there’s no college fees during the early years in ETB [Education and Training Boards]. There are no compromises; students earn the same bachelor’s degree, it’s just a different route.”

Tracey Calpin, a second-year BSc nursing student in Atlantic Technological University, started her tertiary bachelor’s degree in Donegal Education Training Board.

“I always knew I wanted to be a nurse, but raising my family of five took priority. One day, someone told me about the tertiary bachelor’s degree route. Immediately, I knew this was for me. With second year finishing up, I still can’t believe how well I am doing,” she said.