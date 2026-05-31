UK pathologist to conduct independent postmortem of Yves Sakila body at family’s request

Yves Sakila, the 35-year-old Congolese man who died after being restrained by security guards in Dublin

A forensic pathologist from the UK will carry out an independent postmortem examination of Yves Sakila’s body on Tuesday on instruction of the Sakila family.

The Congolese man, who had lived in Ireland since 2004, died after being restrained by security guards on Dublin’s Henry Street. His family requested an independent examination but had “some difficulty” getting permission for an expert from outside the jurisdiction to access his remains.

Following a meeting between Congolese and Irish representatives, however, the family has received permission for London-based senior forensic pathologist Dr David Rouse to examine the body, solicitor John Gerard Cullen, who is representing the Sakila family, has said.

Cullen said he had been told that a preliminary postmortem was carried out two weeks ago but that the family had yet to be given any result. The results, the family understands, are said to be inconclusive.

He said the authorities are waiting for a report from a toxicologist, which is intended to inform the findings, but this could take between six and 12 weeks.

Cullen told The Irish Times he had been advised by an expert that it can be “frequently difficult” to determine cause of death in restraint cases without examining CCTV footage of the incidents.

Arnotts and An Garda Síochána have refused requests from the family to access anonymised CCTV footage recorded by the shop’s camera of Sakila’s movements in the shop, pursuit by security staff and the restraint incident during which he became unresponsive.

The retailer has declined to give the family the footage out of concern of interfering with the Garda investigation, he said.

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He said a solicitor for Arnotts said they had been instructed by the Garda not to release any information in relation to the incident.

Arnotts declined to comment when contacted. The retailer previously stated it would not comment while Garda investigations were ongoing.

A similar request made to the Garda under the Victims of Crime Act, seeking information on progress of inquiry, has not been satisfactorily responded to, Cullen said.

He said the family has been left to rely on amateur videography of the incident. Though this footage is “telling”, he said that had it not been recorded the incident may never have come to the public consciousness.

Cullen said there said there is a lack of clarity over events and that gardaí have not complied with requests from the solicitor.

Cullen pointed to a “potential conflict of interest” for Store Street Garda station to be in control of the Garda investigation when it had operational control of the incident.

Another investigation by Fiosrú, the Office of the Police Ombudsman, is also under way.

An Garda Síochána, when contacted, said the matter “is subject of two investigations” and will not comment further.

“In such situations, An Garda Síochána appoints a family liaison officer to engage with the family of the deceased,” a Garda representative said.