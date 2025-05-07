‘I had to hide my identity’: Traveller students on their experiences in higher education

Bridget Nevin, a member of the Traveller community, with her BA in Social Science. Photograph: Tommy Clancy

Traveller and Roma students who attend university have experienced racism, financial hardship and pressure to conceal their identity, according to a new report.

The study was conducted by College Connect, a collaborative initiative of four higher education institutions: Maynooth University, Dublin City University, Dundalk Institute of Technology, and Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest.

Key findings from the research involving more than 30 college graduates reveal distinct challenges for Traveller and Roma students.

These include shared experiences of “structural racism” and “intergenerational trauma” stemming from discrimination throughout their time in education, often accompanied by low expectations from educators.

One student told researchers: “Throughout my educational journey, I hid my identity ... because it’s a defence mechanism to have equal treatment.”

Another said: “I have gone to college twice and the first time around, I hated who I was. I hated being a Traveller in college and then throughout the years and realised I started having mental health problems ... I was lying to myself about who I was myself, and that kind of core part of your identity.”

Others described a lack of belonging and uncertainty about their right to access support.

Despite these challenges, the report also highlights resilience and determination, with many students calling for action to ensure future generations have a more inclusive experience in higher education.

Bridget Nevin, a Traveller from Swords, Co Dublin, who graduated from Maynooth University with a BA in social science last year, said she recognised many of the findings.

She left school at 11 years of age, but was supported to return to education as part of an initiative by Pavee Point, the Health Service Executive and Maynooth University aimed at boosting Traveller participation in higher education.

Ms Nevin said she felt able to be herself thanks to sharing a class with six other Travellers, but acknowledged that this was unusual.

“I could be open about my culture, my background and my history ... but there are young people looking to get into college or employment who are changing the way they dress, the way they speak, and it’s because they’re afraid of a backlash.”

The report calls for the development of a Traveller and Roma higher education inclusion strategy and contains 11 recommendations, including the need to require all staff and students in universities to undergo mandatory antiracism and cultural awareness training and establish flexible access routes to higher education.

Rose Ryan, director of access at Maynooth University, said the report is a “clear call to action”.

“Traveller and Roma students are not just asking for individual supports – they are calling for systemic change that values their identity, addresses racism, and supports their right to succeed in higher education,” said Dr Ryan.

The study was developed in partnership with the National Traveller Women’s Forum and supported by Pavee Point.

Latest official figures show that young Travellers are under represented in higher and further education.

While about 13 per cent of Travellers completed second level in 2016, the equivalent figure among non-Travellers was 92 per cent.

Access programmes, however, have led to some progress with the number of Travellers in higher education increasing from 89 in 2011 to 312 in 2022.