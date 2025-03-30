My daughter loves science but can’t decide what to study at third level

There are lots of level-eight bachelor of science (BSc) programmes on offer, which can be confusing. Photograph: iStock

My daughter loves science – biology in particular – and wants to do a degree in the healthcare area. She isn’t so keen on dealing directly with patients and is bamboozled by all the choice out there. One thing she is sure about is that she would like a course that includes a work placement. Could you help?

It can be confusing: there are lots of level-eight bachelor of science (BSc) programmes offered in the biological and biomedical sciences space, with courses available in Maynooth, UCD, TUD, Trinity, and DCU, as well as other universities.

Students interested in undertaking a degree with a patient-facing focus can consider studying in areas such as dentistry, medicine, pharmacy and nursing, or pursue a career as a dietitian, dispensing optician, medical scientist, occupational therapist, optometrist, physiotherapist, podiatrist, radiographer, radiation therapist, or as a speech and language therapist, all disciplines for which a BSc in a related field is the primary qualification required.

For you those like your daughter, there is a wide variety of science degrees available that would allow her to work in a non-patient facing role while still in the wider healthcare industry. Qualifax.ie is a good place to research.

Given her interest in biology and technology and that she wants to complete industry work placement, degrees such as RCSI’s BSc in Advanced Therapeutics and Technologies (BScATT) might be a good fit. It includes a work placement; graduate employers place a high value on real-life work placements that allow them to identify future talent.

In addition to looking at the technical science content of degrees, I would advise her to consider science degrees that also incorporate training that addresses skills gaps employers have identified in current graduates to improve her employability on graduation.

Although employers are broadly satisfied with the technical knowledge of graduates, they also want graduates to have key workplace skills such as ability to work in a team, adaptability, problem solving, collaboration and communication. Data analysis and now AI literacy are also highly valued by employers.

The BScATT degree, for example, includes dedicated modules training students in professionalism and the other sought-after power skills as well as modules in project management, leadership management, enterprise, innovation, with teamwork and communication embedded throughout the degree so students graduate equipped with both the technical knowledge and power skills needed to thrive in the workplace and address those skills gaps.