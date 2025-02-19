Republic may become member of European research centre Cern ‘early in 2026’

The Republic is hoping to become a member of Cern early next year. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

The State is hoping to become a member of Cern – the European Organisation for Nuclear Research, one of the world’s largest centres for scientific research – early next year.

Minister for Science James Lawless is making an official visit to Cern’s headquarters in Geneva on Wednesday with a delegation of representatives from more than 20 Irish organisations.

In advance of the visit, Mr Lawless said: “Associate membership of Cern has long been a national goal and it is a pleasure to work on bringing Ireland into this world-leading centre for scientific research.

“I am delighted to say that Ireland’s application is at an advanced stage and we are hoping to join in early 2026.”

Members of the scientific community say associate membership – estimated to cost about €2 million a year – would bring benefits to the State across research, industry, skills, science outreach and international relations.

It would also open doors for Irish researchers to participate in Cern’s scientific programmes, while Irish citizens will be eligible for staff positions and fellowships.

Wednesday’s visit is aimed at building relationships for a “fruitful collaboration” in anticipation of the Republic joining as an associate member state.

While Cern is world-renowned for its fundamental research in particle physics, it is also involved in cutting-edge activities across many fields including engineering, computing, photonics, advanced materials and medical technology.

It has had a significant impact on everyday life and helped lead to the creation of the World Wide Web, PET scanning, big cancer treatment advancements and even the smartphone touchscreen technology.

“It is exciting to think of the Irish students, researchers and entrepreneurs who will have opportunities to contribute to the incredible work carried out there,” he said.

Minister for Trade Simon Harris said he was pleased to hear that the State’s application to Cern was progressing well.

“Ireland’s associate membership of Cern will be transformative for the Irish research community,” he said.

He said membership will pave the way for greater investment in Irish science, driving forward discovery and technological advancement.

As part of the visit, Mr Lawless is due to meet with senior officials at Cern including director general Fabiola Gianotti.

The Minister will also meet leaders of the Cern experiments where Irish institutions are already active.