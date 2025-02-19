Agreement reached with lecturers following strikes, says Dublin music college

Students protesting in support of their lecturers at BIMM Music Institute. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

A Dublin music college where lecturers have been on strike over restructuring plans says it has reached agreement with staff on revised proposals which will not involve any compulsory redundancies.

Lecturers who are members of Irish Federation of University Teachers (Ifut) suspended their industrial action on Tuesday. They are due to vote on whether to accept the company’s plans this week with a result due on Friday.

BIMM Music Institute Dublin, a private music college, offers third-level courses in music and has spawned bands such as Fontaines DC and The Murder Capital.

It also runs a commercial modern music programme on behalf of TU Dublin for 500 students for which it receives about €3.5 million a year.

READ MORE

BIMM formally notified employment authorities last month that 35 roles would be made redundant, placing 53 employees “at risk of redundancy”.

However, in a statement on Wednesday evening, BIMM said key elements of the revised plans do not include compulsory redundancies and all lecturers will be offered an opportunity to remain on their current contracts with the same terms they enjoy.

In addition, it said no one will be forced to reapply for their jobs or to move on to different contracts.

BIMM said elements from the original proposal being taken forward include: offering 20 lecturers permanent, salaried roles; an increase in hourly rates for hourly paid lecturers; and greater flexibility in contracts to support lecturers’ industry commitments outside the college.

“Students and lecturers are at the heart of BIMM,” it said. “We are pleased that this revised agreement means that students will continue to benefit from engagement with the lecturers that they hold in high regard.”

Ifut said it has had “constructive discussions” with management.

“We worked hard at getting a proposal and got movement on every part of it, so I am fairly confident members will receive it favourably,” said Robert McNamara, the union’s assistant general secretary.

“We expect a ballot result at 4pm on Friday. If it is accepted, the dispute will end. Otherwise, the industrial action will continue.”