10 tips on how to prepare for the workforce

Recent graduates will often employ critical soft and hard skills to help them transition from college to the workplace. Photograph: Getty

Nothing evokes stress and anxiety quite like going through a big life transition, and the transition from education to full-time work is one of the biggest.

For your entire life so far, you have been treated as a child. For most people, responsibilities were minimal, the main onus on you having been to learn as much as you could and show up when you were expected.

But this all changes upon graduation when you begin your career. Though you are likely to join in a more junior role, you will quickly discover that when you’re in the workplace people are relying on you to do your job and to do it quickly. If you don’t, that has repercussions on them, clients or even the company itself.

So how can one go about ensuring they are ready for this transition? We have compiled a list of top tips that all soon-to-be employees should consider before they start their new job.

READ MORE

1. Take time to mentally prepare

Acknowledging that this is going to be a big change is part of the journey. It’s important to accept that there may be challenges along the way and that mistakes can be made.

It is often difficult for people to accept that they are no longer “top dog”, as they were in university. So not only should graduates think about the changes in advance of the start date, but also in the first few weeks, it is important to be kind to yourself if things don’t go as well as planned.

2. Prepare for the new role itself

Before your starting date, you should research the company so you know exactly what they do and where they work. Not only does this make you look more knowledgeable when you do actually begin to work there, but it also can ease anxiety.

If you know anybody who works there already, don’t be afraid to ask them to meet up for a coffee. Often those casual conversations can ease nerves and provide you with insight that you wouldn’t otherwise have in advance for your start date.

Finally, know where the office is and exactly how to get there. There are few things more embarrassing than being late on your first day because you didn’t realise how long the bus would take.

3. Create professional relationships

Networking is a buzzword thrown around all the time but that doesn’t reduce its importance. Not only does having contacts within the industry you would like to work in help you when trying to find a job, but also when you have a position they can be of benefit.

If there are work social events, you should attend them insofar as you can. While there is a social aspect to it, they also provide excellent opportunities to find business contacts that can be hugely beneficial as you move through your career.

4. Ask for additional responsibilities

Often with entry-level employees there is a sense of impostor syndrome or concerns around being too vocal or loud. But it is important for employees to remember that they were hired for a reason. If they have completed their assigned tasks and are able to take on more, they should voice that to their line manager.

Not only will overwhelmed colleagues appreciate knowing there is someone else available to help lessen their load, but it will also show an eagerness to your boss, which can only leave a positive impression.

5. Deliver and meet deadlines

The flipside of that aspect of asking for responsibilities is also ensuring you do actually deliver on the projects you’ve been asked to do. If you’ve been given a deadline for something a good tip is to write it down in your calendar so you don’t forget which date it needs to be completed.

Nothing is more frustrating in a workplace than someone who consistently fails to meet deadlines. If you agree to do something, make sure you follow through. You don’t want to earn a reputation as being someone who is unreliable.

6. Have a journal

While a calendar is often used for looking forward, a journal can be hugely beneficial when reflecting. Particularly in the first few years of your career, it’s good to write down the things that went well and the things that did not go well.

That way you’re able to look back and learn from any mistakes, as well as acknowledging all of the hard work and tasks you’ve completed along that journey.

7. Work on hard and soft skills

It’s important when starting a new job to be aware of your strengths and weaknesses. No employee is expected to be a wonder at everything but if you’re aware that communication is something you struggle with, then that can be something you actively seek to improve.

If there are any technical skills required for the role that you feel you need additional training on, say it to your manager rather than trying to fake your way through it. Many companies provide training for this exact purpose – and if you don’t ask, you won’t get it.

It’s all about being self-aware and trying to improve all the way.

8. Be professional

This seems obvious but its importance cannot be understated. If you’re working for a company with a dress code, then it is important to respect that. Since the Covid pandemic there has been an increase in more casual clothes seen around workplaces. But there still is a limit to that.

For example, if it’s something you would wear to the beach or to a nightclub, then it probably isn’t suitable for an office.

You can be friendly with colleagues but maybe don’t spend your first few weeks gossiping around the coffee machine. However, it still is important to mingle and become a friendly face around the office.

This applies to social media too. It’s important to be very mindful about what your posting; it’s not the best idea to be giving out about your boss or the company on a public platform for all to see.

9. Be flexible and open to new learning

Work is often vastly different from what you imagined when you were studying the subjects at higher or further education. Flexibility and being open to new ways of doing things are important for all new employees.

Added to this, the world of work is constantly evolving. Showing that you’re able to adapt to changes is more valuable than ever with the constant innovation of new technology.

10. Set boundaries

But at the end of the day, a job is just that. It is important – though you may want to make a good impression – not to constantly overwork yourself. This can result in burnout which is not good for anyone.

Being a hard worker is important but it should not be to the detriment of your own health and wellbeing. If you’re at capacity and unable to take on another project, then explain that to your manager. There’s almost always a solution or compromise available when these situations arise.