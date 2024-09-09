Have your say: Did the CAO work for you?

School principals say the CAO the system for awarding college places had the 'appearance of fairness and transparency, but in reality, does not serve students’ best interests'. Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

The Central Applications Office (CAO) system for selecting students for higher education courses has been described as “crude, outdated and unfair” by school principals.

The National Association of Principals and Deputies (NAPD) said the system for awarding college places had the “appearance of fairness and transparency, but in reality, does not serve students’ best interests”.

The principals said cases of students who secured maximum Leaving Cert points – 625 – losing out on their preferred college courses – some of which were allocated by lottery this year, underlined the unfairness of the system.

Thousands of school-leavers begin college this week while others receive the CAO’s round two offers on Monday to see if they have secured a higher preference course choice.

