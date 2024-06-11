‘Sighs of relief’: Exam reaction as Leaving Cert students face Irish paper two, while Junior Cycle have French

Photograph: Alan Betson

Leaving Cert Irish paper two: ‘Sighs of relief’

The first verdicts are in on today’s higher level Leaving Cert Irish paper -- and it’s very positive

Clare Grealy, Irish teacher with the Institute of Education, said it was a “student friendly paper that would have prompted a sigh of relief in the room”.

“Students will be delighted to see a paper without hidden twists or turns,” she said. “The phraseology was straightforward, so students knew exactly what was being asked of them.”

Linda Dolan, Irish teacher at Mercy College Sligo and Studyclix subject expert, agreed that the higher level paper was “received with open arms” by students and teachers alike, presenting straightforward questions and nothing out of the blue.

“Overall, it was a manageable paper that students would have easily navigated if they had practised past exam papers,” she said.

Léamthuiscint

The first léamthuiscint was on island life and would have been very familiar to students, Grealy said.

This traditional topic was contrasted with the theme of the second léamthuiscint: “An Intleacht Shaorga”, or artificial intelligence.

She said this topic was so contemporary that many students may have overlooked the relevant vocabulary in their preparation, but those who grasped the title found it repeated throughout.

“While the topic may have been challenging to some, the questions were approachable and clear, asking for students to take directly from the text,” she said.

Prose

Grealy said the prose section will have delighted many as the anticipated “Cáca Milis” appeared with a very accessible question.

“Many will be surprised to see “Dís” appear for the second year in a row, so students who were studying strategically may have found themselves without choice in this section. Thankfully both questions were very convenient and so everyone should have found something that suited them,” she said.

Dolan also said the question on Cáca Milis was the hot favourite, however the language in the Dís question was also very student-friendly.

“The very topical issue of artificial intelligence appeared in the comprehension B. Although the language was challenging in the content, students would have picked up on words like ChatGPT, Alexa etc to help their comprehension of the topic,” she said.

Poetry

For poetry, Grealy said students who were diligent in their revision of the past papers will be pleased to see “An tEarrach Thiar” making its fifth appearance in 12 years.

“If students had practiced the questions from 2012, 2016, and 2019 they will recognise the near verbatim repetition on this paper. Part (iii)’s focus on adjectives was more technical than many may have hoped but this acted as the challenge to better distinguish the top scorers,” she said.

The other poem, “Géibheann”, would normally be perceived as easier by the students, she said, but will likely be the less appealing of the two options in the exam today.

“The emphasis on contrast with the narrowed focus on the animal limited the more confident student’s ability to discuss the allegorical and metaphorical aspects of the poem,” she said.

Dolan also said the poetry questions were very accessible.

“An t-Earrach Thiar and Colscaradh were the options, as was possibly predicted. The choice on the paper is very beneficial for students,” she said. “The question on a poetry technique in part ii) of Geibheann may have been tricky for some candidates.

An Triail

Grealy, meanwhile said Question 4A on the influence of shame in An Triail was a hand-in-glove combination of the character studies that the students would have prepared, Grealy said.

“The question was clear in the need to discuss characters plural (“na pearsana”), so that students were guided towards what was required,” she said.

Those planning to do the Dánta Breise will have had a moment of shock at the appearance of “Fill Arís”, but that would have turned to delight in seconds as they read the questions, she said.

“This is the fourth time ‘Fill Arís’ has appeared, and the third time the same question on theme has been asked. Again, those who worked through previous papers will find a reassuring familiarity in this question. The other questions on the metaphor of the door and the effect of the language orders should have posed no problems,” she said.

In the end, Grealy said this paper was very student-friendly and offered a fair opportunity to reflect their previous work.

Ordinary level

Linda Dolan said that, similarly, the ordinary level paper provided ample choice and gave students the opportunity to display their knowledge of the material they had engaged in for the last two years.

“Students who have put in the time and effort would find this paper hard to fault,” she said.

People Before Profit - Solidarity Paul Murphy TD speaking to the media at Leinster House, Dublin following the publication of a Children's Health Ireland (CHI) report on spinal surgery for spina bifida patients at Temple Street Hospital. Picture date: Wednesday September 20, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Spinal. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Paul Murphy on the Leaving Cert: ‘There’s an enormous class bias in it. I’m a product of that’

My colleague Jen Hogan has been asking public figures about their exam memories.

They are a fascinating window into how exams have shaped people, the enduring impact of ‘good’ teachers and how Leaving Cert results often have little impact on career paths.

Paul Murphy’s - the People Before Profit TD for Dublin southwest - contribution is well worth a read.

He’s very open about the advantage he had in attending a private school over others exam candidates.

You can read Jen’s article here.

Also, you can check out others in our ‘My Leaving’ series:

Matt Cooper on the Leaving Cert: ‘I still have nightmares about it’

Terry Prone on the Leaving Cert: ‘Fellow sixth years were crying in the corridors’

Mario Rosenstock on the Leaving Cert: ‘It was smack bang in the middle of Euro ‘88. Naturally, the weather was amazing’

Joanna Donnelly on the Leaving Cert: ‘I read my chemistry book for fun on off-days’

Simon Harris on Leaving Cert: ‘The panic and fear we are instilling in people demands change’

Leaving Cert exam diarists Leah O’Callaghan (18), Megan Glynn (19), Sean Cleary (18), Ratzinger Monteiro (19) and Daksh Wadhwa (16) with School Principal Barbara Mulhall and Guidance Councillor Alice O'Connor at Stepaside Educate Together Secondary School. 23/05/2024 Photograph: © Fran Veale

Student diary: ‘I’m studying as much as I can, but also avoiding burnout’

As day five of the exams get underway, it’s a reminder that the Leaving Cert really is as much an endurance event as an end-of-school exam.

Megan Glynn of Stepaside Educate Together Secondary School is trying to balance the need to maximise study time with spending enough time away from her desk.

So far, she feels, it has worked out well.

Megan is one of our five Leaving Cert diarists. You can read all about the others in this very insightful piece on the class of 2024 by my colleague Peter McGuire:

‘I’m more scared than excited’: Meet the Leaving Cert class of 2024