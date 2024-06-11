Leaving Cert Irish paper two: student-friendly, but challenging in parts

The higher-level Irish paper was student-friendly and manageable, but the phrasing of some questions was challenging, teachers have said.

“The questions were as expected and fair,” said Lorraine Finn, ASTI subject representative and a teacher at High Cross College in Tuam, Co Galway.

“But the questions in some sections used unexpected language, and there were easier ways that the examiners could have asked the same questions.

“This included a question on adjectives in one of the poems and, in the question on the studied drama, An Triail, candidates were ased about how shame influences how the main character is treated; this phrasing would have required students to do some thinking.

“Then, there was some unusual phrasing in the first of the prós ainmnithe (designated prose) questions.”

Linda Dolan, subject expert with Studyclix.ie and a teacher at Mercy College, Sligo, said that poetry questions were accessible, with the two options - An tEarrach Thiar and Geibheann, both predicted to appear.

“The choice on the paper is beneficial for students, [but] a question on a poetry technique in part two of Geibhann may have been tricky for some students.”

Clare Grealy, an Irish teacher at the Institute of Education, agreed with Ms Finn that the focus on adjectives in the poetry question was challenging.

“It was more technical than many may have hoped but this acted as the challenge to better distinguish the top scorers,” she said.

Ms Finn and Ms Dolan both said that some of the language in a reading comprehension on the topical issue of artificial intelligence was challenging.

“The topic was so contemporary that many students may have overlooked the relevant vocabulary in their preparation but those who grasped the title found it repeated throughout,” said Ms Grealy, an Irish teacher at the Institute of Education.

“While the topic may have been challenging to some, the questions were approachable and clear, asking for students to take directly from the text.”

Other questions in the litríocht bhreise (additional literature) section included Fill Arís which, Ms Grealy said, may have surprised some students.

“Those planning to do the Dánta Breise will have had a moment of shock at the

appearance of “Fill Arís”, but that would have turned to delight in seconds as they read the

questions. This is the fourth time Fill Arís has appeared, and the third time the same question on the theme has been asked,” she said.

Ordinary

Turning to the ordinary level paper, Ms Dolan said that it provided ample choice.

“It gave studies the opportunity to display their knowledge of the material they had engaged in for the last two years,” she said.

“Students who have put in the time and effort would find this paper hard to fault.”

Try this one at home:

-Leaving Cert Irish, higher level

Q4C. Tóraíocht Dhiarmada agus Ghráinne

‘Tá léiriú le fáil sa Tóraíocht ar Dhiarmaid, fear atá i gcruachás de bharr go bhfuil sé faoi gheasa ag Gráinne agus go bhfuil ceangal dílseachta aige le Fionn.’ Déan plé ar an ráiteas sin.