Where are the most oversubscribed secondary schools in Ireland?

The Department of Education divides the country into 314 school planning areas. An unpublished school capacity survey shows the volume of these school planning areas where all post-primary schools were recorded as oversubscribed for first-year applicants last year. We have highlighted a selection of these areas below.

Our interactive map, meanwhile, shows the subscription status for each post-primary school, as reported to the department by the school’s board of management for first-year applicants in 2023.

Dublin

Ballybrack/Shankill; Booterstown/Blackrock; Blanchardstown west; Blanchardstown village; Castleknock; Carpenterstown; Goatstown/Stillorgan; Dún Laoghaire; Dublin 6W; Kilternan; Newcastle/Rathcoole; Palmerstown/Ronanstown; Rathfarnham; Rush and Lusk; Swords; Skerries; Whitehall/Santry; Malahide/Nevinstown; Palmerstown/Ronanstown; Portmarnock

Kildare

Prosperous/Clane; Celbridge; Naas; Kilcock; Kildare Town/Curragh; Maynooth; Newbridge

Cork

Blarney; Buttevant; Carrigaline; Crosshaven; Clonakilty; Fermoy; Midleton/Carrigtwohill; Riverstown/Glanmire; Rosscarbery; Skibbereen;

Clare

Kildysart/Cahercon; Tulla

Donegal

Milford

Waterford

Kilmacthomas; Tramore

Wicklow

Greystones; Kilcoole

Galway

Athenry; Galway city; Oranmore