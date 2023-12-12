Feeder schools oversimplify the intricate nature of education

'Despite the challenges many schools offer a diverse, student centred approach to education that focuses on the experience of the child and not solely their final exam result.' Photograph: iStock

Here we are yet again, finding ourselves reading the feeder school lists. Advocates may argue that they provide valuable insights into the performance of schools, helping parents make informed choices. However, a closer examination can only conclude that these tables perpetuate inequality within the educational system in Ireland.

At first glance, they may seem like a straightforward tool to assess and compare the effectiveness of different schools, providing a snapshot of how many secondary students go on to higher education institutions in receipt of core public funding, along with a selected number of private colleges and universities based outside the State. However, this simplistic approach fails to consider the myriad of factors that contribute to a school’s overall quality and effectiveness in nurturing students.

One major concern with the feeder schools list is the emphasis on the standardised test score that is CAO points. Placing too much importance on exam results oversimplifies the multifaceted nature of education. It tends to prioritise rote memorisation and test-taking skills over critical thinking, creativity and holistic development. Consequently, we know that schools may be compelled to focus narrowly on exam preparation, neglecting the broader educational needs of students. We also know that some students will base their subject choices on which subjects are “easier to get points in”.

Moreover, these lists can create a culture of competition among schools. While competition can be healthy, it can also lead to a narrowing of curriculum and teaching methods as schools strive to meet specific performance metrics. This will never be conducive to catering to the diverse learning needs of students, ultimately exacerbating educational inequality.

It is well researched that the socio-economic background of students plays a pivotal role in their academic performance. Simply put, more affluent students and families have the ability to supplement their potential exam result with grinds, paying for extra subjects, subscriptions to online revision programmes, etc. When we solely consider academic outcomes without accounting for these disparities, we are reinforcing the existing social and economic divides in education. I would even go as far as to say what we are actually measuring is the financial and educational capital of the families that attend a school. We are also choosing to ignore that for some families living in poverty, their ability to achieve academically is severely hindered by the adversity of their experiences. The schools these students attend might be doing outstanding work to try to bridge the gap for these students only to find themselves down at the lower end of the feeder schools list.

However, despite the challenges many schools offer a diverse, student-centred approach to education that focuses on the experience of the child and not solely on their final exam result. I include the schools who are “top of the feeder school list” in this also – so the reality is the lists are doing everyone a disservice. I speak from experience of working in both contexts – these lists are reductive measures for all schools. However, for those schools that work so hard for their students and find themselves lower down the list, they are more than just reductive – they are damaging.

Banning these de facto “league tables” in Ireland could pave the way for a more comprehensive and nuanced approach to evaluating schools. Instead of relying solely on quantitative measures, a qualitative assessment that considers factors like students’ experience in school, extracurricular activities and community context would provide a more accurate reflection of a school’s overall performance.

Furthermore, the focus should shift towards fostering a collaborative and supportive educational environment. Schools should be encouraged to share best practices and learn from each other, rather than competing for a higher spot on the feeder school list. This type of competition encourages some schools to adopt the “we are an academic school” approach – subliminally telling parents that this is not the school for their child, refusing to offer Leaving Certificate applied, not opening special classes etc.

It also asks the question why are we not valuing universities that prioritise diversity in their student intake. A truly equitable educational system should not solely celebrate institutions where the majority of their intake is from the upper echelons of the feeder school list. We should recognise and appreciate those that actively promote inclusivity and welcome students from various socio-economic backgrounds. What would the feeder school list look like if the successful metric were schools where their student body has the widest spectrum of progression pathways?

In conclusion, the feeder school lists in Ireland, while aiming to provide transparency and accountability, falls short in addressing the complex nature of education. Banning them would be a step towards dismantling the systemic inequalities present in the current educational system. By adopting a more holistic approach to evaluating schools, we can create an environment that nurtures the potential of every student, regardless of their socio-economic background.

* Lesley Byrne is principal at Clogher Road Community College