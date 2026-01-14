Classroom to CollegeNewsletter

Feeder schools: How graduates of Irish second-level schools are progressing to third-level institutions

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education

Damian Cullen
Wed Jan 14 2026 - 09:241 MIN READ

An eight-page Feeder Schools supplement is published in print today in The Irish Times. And, of course, it’s also available online.

The information aims to provide parents with information about how many students from schools in the Republic of Ireland go on to various third-level colleges in Ireland.

You can read expert analysis from Brian Mooney on some of the takeaways from the latest figures – under headings such as “Socioeconomic factors”, “Progression by postcode”, “The CAO route”, and the “growth of full-time senior cycle grind schools”.

Also in the special supplement, we outline the other factors that parents and guardians should consider when choosing a secondary school.

Elsewhere in The Irish Times’ comprehensive education coverage, a secondary school teacher writes about the loneliness of the profession: “I sit here with two slices of heavily buttered brown bread, ham and cheddar cheese balancing precariously on my lap as I rearrange my desk, moving corrected copies to the left and stacking those awaiting correction on my right.”

