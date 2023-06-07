State exams get underway with record number of students

* A record number of students – more than 63,000 at Leaving Cert and 71,000 at Junior Cycle – are registered to sit their Leaving Cert and Junior Cycle exams from today due to a demographic bulge.

* For many of this year’s Leaving Cert students, it is their first State exam due to the Covid-era cancellation of Junior Cycle exams.

* This year’s exam papers have been adjusted with additional choice to help make up for pandemic-related disruption caused to students’ education.

Pixar, Roger McGough and Hamlet all make an appearance in a lively, imaginative and engaging Junior Cycle English paper which puts a big focus on the art of story-telling.

The wait is finally over for tens of thousands of students. The State exams got under way at 9.30 this morning as Leaving Cert students faced English paper one (9.30-12.20pm), while Junior Cycle students had English (9.30-11.30am).

It has been an especially nerve-jangling experience for this year’s Leaving Cert students who faced into their first ever formal exams.

Brian Mooney, Irish Times columnist and guidance counsellor, has some exam survival tips for students and parents here. His main advice to parents? Don’t dwell on today’s exams if they didn’t go well – and keep the focus on the future.