Considering a postgraduate course? Here is a list of the most popular programmes across the country

Trinity College Dublin

MSc in Computer Science

MSc in Business Analytics

MSc in Finance

MSc in Digital Marketing Strategy

MSc in Operations and Supply Chain Management

Spotlight on MSc in Digital Marketing Strategy

This course is designed to prepare students to lead at the frontier of the digital world. It is a one-year immersive programme focused on equipping students with the knowledge, tools and expertise required to become a highly skilled digital marketing strategist.

With a strong industry focus and partnership approach, the programme engages guest lectures and speakers from multinational companies based in Dublin’s Silicon Docks to ensure students acquire real world experience in digital marketing implementation, social media, digital analytics and ecommerce.

The course covers 10 core modules and also offers customisation with a range of electives and a dissertation.

It is taught by internationally recognised academics and expert industry practitioners who each offer a balance of both theoretical and practical learning, ensuring the course mirrors the real-world competencies needed for a career in digital marketing.

The course is described by Trinity College as “an excellent foundation” for a career working across many industries including technology, retail, consulting, manufacturing and pharma biotech/ health.

Fees: EU students: €16,250/non-EU students: €21,500

Law Society of Ireland

Diploma in Law

Diploma in Aviation Leasing and Finance

Certificate in Commercial Contracts

Diploma in Technology and IP Law

Certificate in Data Protection

Spotlight on Diploma in Law

This course is from the Law Society’s award-winning Diploma Centre. It is aimed at non-law graduates seeking a greater knowledge of the law, professionals who would like to gain new skills and add value to their current roles, and graduates keen to acquire new expertise and who are thinking of commencing the solicitor qualification.

The course integrates academic theory with the practice of law. Module tutors are experienced practitioners, well placed to provide instruction in the various substantive topics of law, with the added benefit of being able to relate to the real life practice of law when required.

Core areas covered in the programme include criminal law, company law, property law, employment law and tort.

An intensive programme, spread over eight modules, the diploma can be taken over a one-year or two-year period. The course is part-time and delivered in a flexible manner.

Its blended learning format affords flexibility in terms of accessing the course, as lectures may be attended on-site, live online, or played back on demand. Participants also have the opportunity to attend on-site workshops which are intended to consolidate what is learned in lectures.

The course also offers an opportunity for participants to work in smaller groups, facilitated by experienced practitioners, working through relevant problem-based case studies.

Fees: €2,300 per year if taken over two years/€4,600 if taken over one year

Maynooth University

MSc in Data Science and Analytics

MSc in Digital Marketing

MSocSc in Social Work

MSc in Computer Science

MSc in Design Innovation

Spotlight on MSc in Environmental Psychology

This new course aims to ensure graduates develop a critical understanding of how our actions shape the world and how our environments impact us. Environmental psychology is an interdisciplinary field that focuses on the interplay between individuals and their surroundings.

The programme includes expert contributions from a range of sub-disciplines in psychology, including cognitive, health, clinical, and research. It also includes contributions from geography, biology, digital marketing and environmental science.

Other research initiatives in the field are used to highlight the impact of nature-based activities on health. For example, Woodlands for Health, a collaboration between Coillte, Mental Health Ireland and other agencies, is a national programme which supports forest walks for mental health.

The course seeks to develop theory and practice aspects of the implementation of environmental psychology with challenges and solutions at local, urban and community, regional, national and global levels.

All module activities and content are mapped against the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to clearly demonstrate the relevance of each aspect of the programme.

Graduates can be part of the new green economy, work in outdoor-based health initiatives or work in NGO’s in the health, mental health or conservation sector.

Fees: EU students: €6,500/non-EU students: €15,000

University College Dublin

MSc in Leadership, Innovation and Management for Healthcare

MSc in Human Computer Interaction

MSc in Regulatory Affairs and Toxicology

MSc in Digital Agriculture

MSc in Management Online

Spotlight on MSc in Management Online

This UCD Smurfit School programme offers all the benefits of a comprehensive management education without students putting their careers on hold thanks to its flexible online delivery mode.

The two-year part-time course offers an in-depth understanding of key business disciplines and the necessary problem-solving and leadership skills to support a student’s professional growth.

It is facilitated by world-renowned faculty and corporate experts who bring a range of experiences and industry-relevant know-how to the curriculum.

UCD said it is ideal for individuals from non-business backgrounds looking to explore new business opportunities or to accelerate their careers and is particularly popular with those working in the healthcare industry.

Personalised academic support is also provided to orient and help students navigate the online learning experience.

Although delivered online, the programme provides opportunities for students to build relationships within the UCD Smurfit School community and avail of additional opportunities for co-curricular activities including the Global Leadership Programme and the UCD Advantage Award.

Fees: EU: €8,200 per year/non-EU: €12,500 per year

University College Cork

MA in Health and Society

MSc in Industrial Pharmaceutical Sciences, Operations and Management

MSc in Sustainable Development, Agri-Food and Co-operatives

Law LLB

MEngSc in Sustainable Energy

Spotlight on MA in Health and Society

This is a joint programme, led by the department of philosophy, the school of public health and the department of economics, which examines health and its social and policy determinants from a rich interdisciplinary perspective.

The programme is aimed at graduates from a broad range of disciplines in the medical sciences, economics and humanities and is designed to provide a unique and critical analysis of contemporary discourses on health from an individual, societal and global perspective.

This course is about health, but not exclusively healthcare, as health is seen as both a medical and a social issue.

UCC asks students to explore health from a variety of different angles and, to this end, bring together health experts from a vast range of disciplines and colleges, including medicine, epidemiology, philosophy, economics, sociology, social policy, and law.

The course enhances opportunities for students to work in the health sector at all levels. It is aimed at people striving to become future decision-makers in health policy, managerial staff working in the health sector, journalists who report on health policies and advocates for people and populations with special health vulnerabilities.

Careers in the private sector, especially pharmaceutical companies, is another route that graduates can take. The course also opens research opportunities in public health, health economics and the medical humanities.

Fees: Full-time €6,130/Part-time €3,130 (year one), €3,130 (year two)

University of Limerick

MSc Data Science and Statistical Learning

MSc in Public Health

MSc in Speech and Language Therapy

MSc in Software Engineering

MSc in Business Analytics

Spotlight on MSc in Functional Foods and Product Development

This course is an evidence-based interdisciplinary programme with food science at its centre.

On the programme, students benefit from the opportunity to explore the theoretical and practical science and technologies behind the development and validation of functional foods, ranging from conceptualisation of food development to human interventions and food efficacy.

They learn how to master the statistical techniques, business strategies, and methodological approaches to optimise and improve food/beverage formulations.

The programme offers a wide variety of modules that will aid students to design in vitro (chemical and cell-based protocols), in vivo (yeasts, animals) and ex vivo (human interventions) protocols.

Additionally, students will be able to analyse data and make inferences about the effectiveness/functionality of the ingredient and/or food models developed.

Students are offered the opportunity to work on a research project in the last months of the course.

Through the applied research project, students will develop their scientific and technical skills on different topics, such as analytical and organic chemistry, food technologies, regulatory issues, and oral/writing abilities.

Graduates from the programme can progress to a career in the areas of food technology, nutrition, food chemistry and their related positions in research and development.

Fees: EU: €6,700/non-EU: €16,900

University of Galway/Ollscoil na Gaillimhe

MSc in Business Analytics

MSc in Computer Science (Data Analytics)

MSc in Information Systems Management

MA in Social Work

MSc in Clinical Research

Spotlight on MSc in Business Analytics

This course provides students with the skills and knowledge to manage and develop business analytics within organisations.

It has been designed as a specialist programme to fill the 17,000 additional jobs in business analytics that will be created in Ireland over the coming years.

The programme is also aligned with Ireland’s National Skills Strategy 2025 by placing a strong focus on providing skills development opportunities that are relevant to the needs of learners, society and the economy.

The programme is designed as a specialist course to educate students on how to analyse data, extract insights and transform them into value for organisations and society. The content of the programme is renewed based on the industry demands.

Its goal is to assist students in blending their existing talents with the technological skills and business knowledge needed to use and manage big data and business analytics in modern data-driven organisations.

The programme is a taught Masters programme and consists of lectures, interactive workshops, guest lectures from industry experts, and hands-on analytics tutorials.

Apart from reports and written exam assignments, students are assessed through applied projects, presentations and their provision of data analysis.

The programme also has a student-driven business analytics society, which organises extra events such as datathons, tutorials and workshops from industry experts and alumni.

Prior graduates of the programme have secured employment with groups including Meta, Pinterest, EY, SAP, IBM, Fidelity Investments, Permanent TSB, Johnson & Johnson, Bank of America, Ericsson, Deloitte, ESB, First Derivatives, Eir, Wayfair, PwC, and Bank of Ireland.

Fees: €10,290

Dublin City University

MSc in Computing

MSc in Finance

MSc in Management

European Master in Law, Data and AI

Professional Master in Education

Spotlight on DCU Executive MBA

This two-year part-time postgraduate course is delivered by DCU Business School, one of only three business schools in Ireland with AACSB accreditation, placing it among the top 5 per cent worldwide.

The course is designed to be professionally and personally transformative, aimed at developing business leaders with ambition, enterprise and leading-edge thinking who can create tangible and sustainable outcomes for their organisations.

The course has been graduating MBAs for more than 20 years, developing evidence-based managers who can identify and analyse the best available data to make better decisions in their organisations.

It connects theory, scientific research, data and practice through participative teaching approaches, industry speakers, national and international company visits and industry-focused projects.

Participants learn how to read and analyse data more efficiently, identify the best available data and use it for better-informed effective decision making in their roles, developing into evidence-based, data-driven managers.

The course is a part-time programme, delivered one day per week over two years across four semesters.

Fees: €12,750 per year