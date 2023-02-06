Major IT breach forces Munster Technological University to halt classes

A major IT breach has hit Munster Technological University (MTU) and will result in a complete shutdown of classes at its Cork campuses for at least two days, the third level institute has announced.

In a brief statement on Monday evening, the university said that “due to a significant IT breach and telephone outage” that all classes, “full-time and part-time, are cancelled”.

The breach would result in the campuses in Cork not opening on Tuesday and Wednesday, it said.

MTU has six campuses across the southwest, five of which are in Cork and one in Kerry. It is understood the Kerry campus at Dromtacker, Tralee, is unaffected by the breach.

READ MORE

In 2021 an attempted cyberattack at NUI Galway (NUIG) resulted in in the university having to disconnected its computer systems from the internet for two months.

A spokesman for MT|U said it was working to establish the extent of the breach and would made a further statement after 11am on Tuesday.