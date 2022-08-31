Leaving Cert results anxiety: ‘We’ve been through an awful lot’

An exam hall at Lucan Community College before students in advance of the Leaving Cert exams last June. Photograph: Alan Betson

On Friday more than 60,000 Leaving Cert students will finally receive their results. There is anxiety among many — and for good reason. Their grades will sum up their academic achievement so far and may affect the rest of their education — and quite possibly the rest of their lives.

But there is another source of anxiety: no cohort of Leaving Cert students has cumulatively experienced as much disruption to its education as the class of 2022.

These students missed large chunks of transition and fifth year due to school closures; the cancellation of the Junior Cert meant some had never sat a public exam; and sixth year was spent under a cloud of Covid-related uncertainty and absenteeism.

Add to that the emotional fallout from Covid-19: most were cooped up away from friends and relations, and without the rituals of life that define most people’s adolescence.

The stark impact of the pandemic on young adults’ mental health is laid bare in a recent report by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI): about four in 10 young men and over half of young women surveyed were classified as “depressed”.

On top of the race for CAO points, there is also uncertainty over student accommodation for students seeking to study away from home, in the teeth of a housing crisis.

For many, however, there is also recognition that they have learned important life lessons in recent years. They have got through uncertain times — and are about to come out the other side.

“I think it will stand to us,” says Ellen McCabe from Co Wexford, who is due to receive her results on Friday. “We learned how to live, and learned new ways of living. We can adapt quickly. It’s good to know were able to do that. We have that resilience.”

Leah Quigg, a Leaving Cert student at Creagh College, Gorey, Co Wexford. (Patrick Browne)

‘It’s been a strange few years of not knowing what lay ahead’

Leah Quigg, 18, Co Wexford

“I’m excited and nervous. It’s been a strange few years of not knowing what lay ahead. We didn’t even find out if the exams were going to happen until just before we sat the mock exams. It was all very last-minute, but we just got on with it.

“During Covid, we had iPads, at least, so that helped. But it was difficult — trying to do an art project over Zoom isn’t easy. There was a lot of disruption in fifth year, especially, and a lot of uncertainty during sixth year. I was always a motivated student and enjoyed school and had that drive — but if you didn’t, online school was almost impossible.

“I’m hoping to do arts and English at Maynooth University. The points aren’t that high — about 350. My real worry is accommodation. I can’t drive up there every day. If I don’t get a place to stay, I’ll have to rethink my options. I’ve applied for on-campus accommodation, but I’m told about 60 students have applied for every available place.”

Ryan Sharpe, 17, a student at the Cork Life Centre. Photograph: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

‘I’m proud of how far I’ve come’

Ryan Sharpe, 17, Cork

“I’m proud of how far I’ve come. When I came into fifth year at the Cork Life Centre, I barely spoke a word. I’m now helping kids like me to get out of my shell.

“Right now, I’m feeling a bit nervous. If I do well, I’ll be happy. If I don’t, that’s okay too. It won’t have an effect on my course, really. I’ve applied for a PLC course on music management. That offers a route into the Cork School of Music.

“Leading up the exams, we got training on how to manage stress and anxiety. Like most students, I was feeling fairly stressed about it. The first day I felt scared — but when I sat down and realised it wasn’t the end of the world, the two weeks flew.

“The adjustments to the exams this year made a big difference. There was more choice and fewer questions. It was needed. Online learning wasn’t viable for a lot of students. I ended up having to cram a lot into sixth year instead of revising.”

Ellen McCabe, a Leaving Cert student at Creagh College, Gorey, Co Wexford. (Patrick Browne)

‘It’s been quite stressful, but I think it will stand to us in time’

Ellen McCabe, 18, Co Wexford

“I’m definitely getting more and more anxious the closer we get to the exams. I’m not worried that I failed everything, but I just want to make sure I did the best I could.

“I’d love to do general nursing at DCU. The points are about 450. Will I get it? It depends on how it goes.

“With student accommodation, I didn’t even bother. I knew it would be too much hassle. My sister lives in Louth, which is about an hour away by bus. It’s not close, but it’s better than trying to commute from Wexford. I’m lucky to have that option; the anxiety would be 10 times worse otherwise.

“I’m not looking for sympathy, but I think the year’s Leaving Certs have been through a lot. I never got to sit the Junior Cycle and missed a lot of fifth year. Even during sixth year, there was a cloud of uncertainty over us all.

“We didn’t even find out about the exams until January, a week before the mocks. It’s been quite stressful, but I think it will stand to us in time.”

Denis Lynch, Leaving Cert student Denis Lynch, a Leaving Cert student from Co Meath

‘The lack of accommodation available is still an additional hurdle to cross’

Denis Lynch, 18, Co Meath

“This year I sat my first State exams: the Leaving Certificate. I feel they went quite well. No exam felt impossible to work through, which was a huge relief. I think it’s a testament to the adjustments made to the exams. The exams were challenging, but the adjustments allowed me to attempt every required question, despite not completing the syllabus in a few subjects.

“While I’m pleased with how the exams went, I am a little disappointed that continuous assessment wasn’t a factor this year. The exam was heavily focused on my ability on the day rather than my long-term work ethic.

“I hope to go to DCU to do economics, politics and law. The points threshold was roughly 450 in 2021. I am really hoping that I manage to achieve this.

“Unfortunately, this isn’t the end of my worries. Even if I do achieve the points needed, the lack of accommodation available is still an additional hurdle to cross.

James O'Donoghue James O'Donoghue, 18, a Leaving Cert student in Co Limerick. Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22 (Liam Burke Press 22)

‘I am very worried about whether I will get a place’

James O’Donoghue, 18, Co Limerick

“My dream is to study medicine. For sixth year I moved to a different school, which offers classes and study from 9am to 9pm, all with the goal of studying medicine. I’d like to work in a job which helps people.

“I received a conditional offer to study at the University of Bristol. Why England? First-year students are guaranteed a room, and it is far cheaper than in Ireland. The NHS is also a better health system to work in.

“Now I am very worried about whether I will get a place. The university recently told me it can only guarantee places to students whose results are available by August 31st. The Leaving Cert results are out on September 2nd. I feel this is a really tough blow and feel very stressed about it.

“Considering the work I have put in over the past few years I feel it is very unfair. University of Bristol offered me a place conditionally, but now that seems to have been taken away on a technicality, which I feel is very unjust ... I just hope it can be resolved.”

Andrew Victory, a Leaving Cert student from Co Louth Andrew Victory, a Leaving Cert student from Co Louth

‘The Leaving Cert was easily the most stressful experience in my life’

Andrew Victory, 18, Co Louth

“I recently graduated from St Joseph’s Secondary School, Drogheda Co Louth. I am hoping to get law in Maynooth University or UCD. Back in June, I could not really make a decision, so I would be really happy with either option.

“Sitting my Leaving Cert this year was different from everything I could have imagined. I got Covid back in February, straight after my pre-Leaving Certificate exams, which had a huge impact on my energy and overall wellbeing over the following weeks.

“This put a lot of pressure on me both in my school and in my personal life. However, I really felt it was rightly balanced by the adjustments to each subject especially my languages English, Irish and Spanish. These adjustments, while balancing out some of the stress and additional pressures I was under, did not exempt me from the infamous Leaving Cert stress. The Leaving Cert was easily the most stressful experience in my life. I am extremely glad to be on the other side of it.

“I am waiting very anxiously for the results to come out. I’m trying my best to keep busy by hanging out with friends going through the same situation, meeting with family and taking time for myself.”