Leaving Cert 2022 results to be released online at 10am on September 2nd

Candidates will have a short timeframe to view marked Leaving Cert exam scripts and to decide whether to appeal results. Photograph: Alan Betson

This year’s 60,000 Leaving Cert students will have the option of receiving their results in school or online from 10am on Friday, September 2nd, the State Examinations Commission (SEC) has confirmed.

CAO round one offers are due to be made almost a week later on Thursday, September 8th at 2pm.

In addition, the SEC has said Leaving Cert candidates will have a short time frame to view marked exam scripts and to decide whether to appeal results under newly announced dates and time frames (see below).

The results are being issued later this due to a number of reasons including the sitting of deferred exams for Covid and other reasons, a shortage of examiners and a Government commitment that this year’s results will be, on aggregate, no lower than last year’s.

“This work is currently under way and giving effect to this commitment requires time for detailed analysis of the marking outcomes, implementation of any adjustment, and quality assurance,” the SEC aid.

The commission said timelines this year for candidates to apply to view scripts and to lodge their appeal applications are very short and the deadlines will be strictly applied.

“This is essential to ensure that the remaining stages of the appeal process can be completed as quickly as possible. The SEC will not accept late applications.”

The SEC said it is not yet in a position to say when appeal results will be available, which will be crucial for candidates hoping to secure a college place on foot of appealed results.

It said: “Until such time as the number of appeals is known, it is not possible to commit to a specific time frame for the issue of the appeal results. Every effort will be made to process appeals as quickly as possible. Candidates will be notified of this date as soon as possible.”

The SEC said all those awaiting results will receive a detailed Candidate Information Guide to Results & Appeals, which will be e-mailed to all candidates in advance of the issue of results on Friday, September 2nd.

This will include detailed subject by subject information to facilitate those who intend to access their marks including their individual component marks.

Results:

Friday, September 2nd at 10am: available (through the Candidate Self Service Portal) or in school.

Access to data:

September 6th, 12pm: candidates will see a detailed breakdown of marks, including each component or paper, where relevant.

Application to view scripts:

Online applications open at 5pm, Tuesday, September 6th and closes at 8pm Wednesday, September 7th

Leaving Cert applications will be online, while Leaving Cert Applied (LCA) will be via email.

Viewing of scripts:

Scripts in subjects marked online (most subjects): Online access to view from Saturday, September 10th at 9am to Sunday, September 11th at 12pm.

Scripts in a small number subjects which were marked manually will be viewed in schools on Saturday, September 10th at different sessions (session 1: 9am-11am; session 2: 12-2pm); sessions 3: 3pm-5pm).

Details of these manually marker subjects will be included in the forthcoming Candidate Information Guide to Results & Appeals

Application to appeal:

Opens 9am, Saturday September 10th and closes at 12pm, Monday September 12th

Appeal results:

Date to be confirmed