Students scramble for accommodation ahead of academic year

With students set to return to college at the beginning of next month the annual scramble for accommodation is a big issue, but this year the problem has intensified.

“A lot of the private accommodation that was there pre-Covid is just not there anymore,” says Mark Dunne, students’ union president at South East Technological University (Setu) Carlow. He says much of the accommodation has been sold in recent years or is being used for holiday lets.

“The biggest barrier is that there is not the same supply that meets demand. Setu Carlow doesn’t have its own purpose-built student accommodation, so students have to look at the private rental market. There’s only so many houses to go around. As a result of that, given the fact we are a University now there is going to be bigger demand,” he says, referring to this being the first year of the amalgamation of IT Carlow and Waterford IT into the South East Technological University.

Having seen the struggle students face in their attempts to find somewhere to live, Mr Dunne explains why it is much more significant than just a bed in which to sleep.

“Student accommodation isn’t just somewhere to sleep or somewhere to live. It provides a key part of a positive college experience. Students might have no other option but to commute, using public transport or to drive. But given the high cost of fuel, I would be worried how commuting students are going to cope with that. It places more of a burden on students because if they aren’t paying money on rent, they might be paying extortionate amounts on public transport and petrol.”

He was speaking as the Union of Students in Ireland (USI) on Monday called on the Government to introduce legislation to make it difficult for owners of purpose-built student accommodation to change to long-term rentals or holiday rentals. Beth O’Reilly was speaking to RTÉ in response to reports that students were told accommodation was no longer available after they had paid a deposit months ago.

However, Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education Niall Collins told RTÉ it would be difficult to introduce retrospective legislation. He said the Government had instructed local authorities last year to attach conditions for any future student accommodation so there could not be a change of use.

Familiar problem

The accommodation problems persist in many parts of the country, and in Galway, in the newly formed Atlantic Technological University, third-year marine biology student Darragh Daly from Co Offaly the search for a place is all too familiar.

“The prices are going up to shocking levels and there just isn’t enough to go around. Even if you are messaging places half of them don’t reply, it’s just a struggle. I’m in college five days a week and working two days a week, so I don’t really find time even if someone replies to go for a viewing.”

Students have often been taken advantage of in the crisis, leading to some taking accommodation that may not be suitable.

“It was tough finding a place, when I saw something, I thought I’d go for it anyway. But it turns out it wasn’t too suited to me” says Mr Daly.

While many students are turning to commuting due to the accommodation shortage, for Daly and many others that would be a difficult option.

“I’m in a small village where there is no bus or train to get to Galway. Even if there was, classes start at half eight and there wouldn’t be a bus early enough. It would be costing me even more then on transport,” he says.