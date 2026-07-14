File to be sent to DPP in case of crushed council waste-management worker

The inquest into the death of a Dublin City Council waste-management worker has been adjourned to allow for a file to be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for possible charges.

Desmond “Dessie” Grace (59) from Finglas was crushed by a works vehicle while working at the council’s bin depot on Bow Lane in Co Dublin on November 29th, 2024. He died two days later in St James’s Hospital on December 1st.

Dublin District Coroner’s Court had previously heard that the medical cause of death was catastrophic injuries due to being crushed between a truck and a wall.

At a sitting of the court on Tuesday, Trevor Ryan-Nesbitt, an inspector with the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), told coroner Dr Myra Cullinane the file was “majority” complete but was “still under review”.

On behalf of the HSA, he sought a further six-month adjournment.

It is understood the file still needs to be completed and sent to the DPP, which will then decide whether charges should be brought before the inquest is heard.

Ryan-Nesbitt said the HSA would “hopefully be in a better position” to update the court in six months.

The family of the deceased confirmed they had been kept updated by a family liaison officer, but noted that Grace’s children have been left waiting for closure.

“Last time we were told six months will be sufficient,” the family told the court, with the inquest having first been opened and adjourned in August 2025.

The coroner said the family had been left waiting for an outcome for a “lengthy period” thus far and that it was likely they would be waiting longer than six months for the inquest to be completed.

Dr Cullinane said she understood how difficult the wait had been for the family but that she did not want to give them unrealistic expectations.

She issued them with her “very deepest condolences” and said they had faced a “very difficult period”.