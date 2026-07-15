Ecommerce drives growth for An Post as earnings double to €33m

An Post chief executive David McRedmond reported revenue of €555 million in first half of the year in his final agm as chief executive.

An Post reported increased revenue and earnings in the first half of the year driven by ecommerce, as David McRedmond spoke at his final annual general meeting (agm) as chief executive of the company.

An Post’s revenue for the first six months of the year amounted to €555 million, up 13 per cent from the same period in 2025. The company attributed this jump to their 30 per cent growth in ecommerce throughout the year.

The company reported that ecommerce was “becoming an increasingly important part” of their trading mix, and highlighted their resilience via increased parcel volumes and growth in financial services.

Ebitda, referring to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, stood at €33 million in the first half of the year, which was more than double their earnings from the same period in 2025.

The company also reported on the early impact of the European Union’s (EU) new tariff regime which saw parcels originating from outside the European Union charged with an extra €3 tax, and took effect from July 1st.

According to the company, the impact was “a marginal softening in parcel growth to 27 per cent year-on-year”, as online retailers from outside of the EU were noted to have absorbed some of the costs.

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“An Post has delivered a strong first-half trading performance, with revenue up 13 per cent and ebitda more than doubling compared with the same period last year,” said David McRedmond, chief executive of An Post.

“This reflects the increasing strength of ecommerce in our trading mix, the resilience of the Post Office network, and the continued progress of our strategy,” McRedmond said.

“Our challenges are now about infrastructure and capacity,” he added.

“It is essential that decisions are approved rapidly for the proposed National Parcel Centre and for the increase in An Post’s borrowing cap, so that we can continue to support Ireland’s rapidly growing ecommerce economy.”

Wednesday’s agm marked McRedmond’s final official statement as chief executive of An Post.

He thanked An Post employees, the management team, the chairman and board, shareholder ministers and officials, and wished his successor Feargal Leamy success in the role.