Dublin

Emergency services attend ‘serious’ scrambler incident in north Dublin

A road in the Scribblestown area of Dublin is closed

Gardaí said there was a serious road traffic collision in Finglas this afternoon. File photograph: Alan Betson
Kitty Holland
Sun Jan 25 2026 - 17:011 MIN READ

Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene of a “serious road traffic collision” believed to involve a child and young people in north Dublin.

It is understood the incident, in the Scribblestown area, involves a scrambler bike.

In a statement, the Garda press office said: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on Ratoath Road, Finglas, Dublin 11 this afternoon.”

The road is currently closed, it said.

“As this is an ongoing incident there is no further information available at this time.”

More to follow...

Kitty Holland is Social Affairs Correspondent of The Irish Times