MetroLink: Buying Dartmouth Square houses in Ranelagh ‘to cost more than €30 million’

An artist's impression of the proposed Charlemont station, close to Ranelagh, in south Dublin. Photograph: Metrolink.ie

Agreements have been made to purchase a number of homes along the proposed MetroLink line, with the cost of procuring Dartmouth Square properties alone estimated at more than €30 million, the programme’s director has said

Between 10 and 15 homes on the south Dublin square will be bought after mediation with residents there, said Seán Sweeney, speaking on RTÉ’s News At One.

Homeowners had sought to bring a judicial review into the project, but on December 23rd it emerged that Dartmouth Square residents who took the proceedings would accept an offer from Transport Infrastructure Ireland to buy their homes.

The project, set to be the largest infrastructure project in the State, was facing delay if the court action went ahead.

Under the agreement property owners will be given the “option” to sell their houses which can be “exercised” in the next two years.

The properties will be independently valued to provide a “fair and transparent way of assessing the value”, Mr Sweeney said, adding the total cost could be in excess of €30 million.

Defending the move, Mr Sweeney said: “We’re buying significant real estate that will maintain its value, and if anything will have a higher value once the station is complete.

“It’s not like we’re just paying money for something that disappears, at a point in time the houses will be resold, so it’s not a loss to the State.”

He said delays to MetroLink could cost a billion euros a year and a judicial review could have delayed the project one to two years.

Mr Sweeney added: “In terms of a business sense it’s a no-brainer.”

He said the concept of buying properties to facilitate the project is “not new” and said offers have been made for other homes along the route. They include properties in the Dalcassian Downs apartment development in Glasnevin.

Not every home along the line is eligible, Mr Sweeney said, as they have to meet a “threshold test” before they will be considered for purchase.

The timeline for when the MetroLink will begin construction has yet to be finalised, but Mr Sweeney said the first major construction is expected to start at the end of 2027.

When asked how much the project is likely to cost, he said “we are updating our costs and our schedules” and will update the Government in March.

Mr Sweeney said it could be some time in the mid-2030s before people will be able to take a train to the airport.

The route is designed to run from Swords, in north Dublin, to Charlemont, close to Ranelagh, in south Dublin. The route will have 16 stops serving areas including Dublin Airport, Ballymun, Glasnevin, Phibsborough and the city centre. – PA