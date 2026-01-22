‘Deeply upsetting’: Skerries Active Travel Plan provokes angry response from residents

Plans to install cycle lanes, remove parking spaces and introduce a one-way system in Skerries have provoked an angry reaction among a large number of residents and businesses. They say the proposals will “choke” and “destroy” the north Dublin coastal town.

The draft Skerries Active Travel Plan aims to “enhance safety, accessibility and connectivity for all”, Fingal County Council said, while “promoting walking and cycling . . . as convenient and attractive travel choices for short local journeys”.

The council also says the plan seeks to strengthen connections to public transport, “supporting more sustainable travel options for medium and longer-distance trips”, while “reducing car dependency”.

Among the proposals is the introduction of a circular one-way system. It would run clockwise through the town centre from Thomas Hand Street to Strand Street and Church Street. Protected cycle tracks would be introduced in both directions on these streets and the number of car-parking spaces would be reduced.

Pedestrian crossings would be introduced in several areas and junctions – many of which the council says are “excessively wide” and “discourage slower, safer driving behaviour” – would be redesigned.

A public-realm strategy would see planting and public seating on main streets, while cycling connections would be provided through residential areas and opportunities for outdoor dining would also be created.

More than 500 submissions were made on the draft plan during a 10-week consultation period which ended this week. While some respondents were supportive of the plans, the majority were strongly opposed to car restrictions, particularly the loss of car-parking spaces in the town centre.

“If parking becomes more difficult, businesses will suffer and the heart of Skerries will be ruined,” a submission read.

Another stated: “I have lived in Skerries for 24 years and find this plan deeply upsetting.”

A number of submissions argued that the one-way system would cause congestion. They also contended that motorists were being “demonised” or “discriminated” against and the plan did not consider the needs of older people who were dependent on cars.

Some questioned the need for cycle lanes: “We do not have a need for cycle lanes as there is currently plenty of room on our roads for the cyclists amongst us.”

Others said cyclists did not benefit local businesses. One wrote: “Cyclists are not exactly known for stopping by to make large purchases or availing of all the wonderful goods and services provided by our wonderful local businesses in Skerries town!”

Several said locals were being disadvantaged to benefit visitors.

“Residents of the town must be prioritised over transiting and visiting individuals, particularly cyclists, in a country where cycling year round is impractical, whose needs will therefore primarily be seasonal,” one submission said.

There were also objections to road or junction narrowing, with one person writing: “Our junctions are safe. Pedestrians should probably get off their phones and look left and right before crossing any road.”

The same person added: “When will motorists get something? I’ve yet to see any plans to improve infrastructure for those that drive.”

“I believe this plan to be anti-motorist, anti-commuter and anti-business, with the sole intention of the designers to make driving so inconvenient and the main streets so inaccessible,” another said.

In its submission, the Chamber of Commerce said a large centrally located car park would benefit the town. It stated: “While we strongly support active travel, it is important that this does not come at the expense of the town’s economic viability.”

Among those who supported the plan, environmental and health benefits were referenced, along with the creation of a more inviting atmosphere.

“A calmer, more welcoming town centre would be a real benefit for residents, visitors and local businesses,” one said.

“Imagine being able to walk on pedestrian lanes with confidence. This plan will help us all to enjoy what the town was like before the car took over,” said another.

Local campaign group Safe Routes for Skerries asked that measures to improve pedestrian safety be prioritised. “Reducing the speed limit and introducing traffic-calming measures are to be welcomed and will help give confidence to those who wish to walk to their destination.”

The council said it would consider the submissions before beginning more detailed designs.