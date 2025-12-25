‘Mum just went for it ... she didn’t need any convincing’: Christmas swimmers brave the cold

Jessica Fuller emerged from the water at Sandycove beach in Dublin on Christmas morning, toasting the occasion with her mother.

“Cheers mam, I love you,” said Ms Fuller (52) as she clinked martini glasses with her mother Elizabeth (81) in the sand.

Elizabeth Fuller (81) from Sandyford enjoys a martini after a Christmas Day Swim with her daughter Jessica at Sandycove in South Co. Dublin. Photo: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

Ms Fuller, who travelled up from Carrick-on-Shannon to her parents’ home in Sandyford for the festive period, was among dozens of people gathered at the swimming spot early on Thursday. Swimmers took their dips at Sandycove this year as there were high waves at the nearby Forty Foot bathing area.

Her sister Katharine handed them both the glasses, which were filled with “breakfast martinis”.

Two swimmers on their way in the water at Sandycove. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

An empty Forty Foot on Christmas morning due to high waves. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

“We’ve been doing this for the last three years,” said Ms Fuller. “The water was absolutely perishing. It’s warmer standing here. I started this as I swim in the river Shannon at home and my mum just went for it. She didn’t need any convincing. She’s kick-ass. Her attitude is the tattoo she has on her back, it says ‘live, love, laugh’. Life is short.

“We’ll go home now and shower at mum’s and have dinner later. Dad is at home making sausage rolls at the moment.”

Among those also taking the plunge were Amy Alperin (56), from New York, and Shannon Levine (55), from San Francisco. Their families had travelled over to Ireland for the Christmas period, including their sons who are in college at Indiana University.

Amy Alperin (left) and Shannon make a splash in Sandtcove. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

“We just needed a challenge and a refresh,” said Ms Alperin. “The rocks were the hardest part, they were tougher than the cold. I don’t think the water was nearly as bad as I thought it was going to be. It feels like New York in the bay area.

“If us old ladies can do it, anyone can. It was really fun. Meanwhile our 20-year-old old sons are sleeping in the hotel. We would do it again in a heartbeat. Next time, we’re bringing the boys.”

The friends said they were due to attend mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral but had no plans in terms of Christmas dinner later.

“Maybe Chinese food?” added Ms Alperin. “We’re not sure what’s open so we didn’t plan anything.”

Bathers brave the cold waters of Dublin Bay at Sandycove on Christmas morning. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

The Quigley and Lane families at Sandycove. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Ms Levine, whose ancestors hail from Ireland, said: “We wanted a new start to the year and figure it’s a refresh. The water was really cold. I can’t feel my toes.”

Alva Quigley, and her extended family from Lucan and Terenure, described the water as “absolutely freezing”. Ms Quigley was due to host nine people for dinner, along with a dog and a cat at, her home later on Thursday.

“We’ve been doing this for about three years but my sister does it every year and comes down swimming every year,” she said.

“I swim once a year for Christmas, that’s it, that’s my lot. I like to swim just not in this weather. I was a bit apprehensive when I woke up this morning and even getting in. It’s home now, shower and breakfast and get the dinner ready and just relax for the rest of the day.”