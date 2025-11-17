Troy the parrot: Dublin Zoo name bird after Republic of Ireland’s hat-trick hero

The sky is the limit for Dubliner Troy Parrott who netted a hat-trick to put the Republic of Ireland team into a World Cup playoff.
The same can be said for another Troy, a male citron-crested cockatoo, a critically endangered parrot species at Dublin Zoo.
Before now the parrot did not have a fitting name. On Monday, Dublin Zoo decided that they would name him in honour of the “hat-trick hero” Troy Parrott.
“There are very few moments that leave the people of a nation speechless but that’s exactly what Troy Parrott’s third goal did yesterday ... We just want to honour Ireland’s hat-trick hero – a Dublin native born and bred – in a way that only Dublin Zoo can,” said Diana Farrell, a zookeeper at Dublin Zoo.
“We’d be delighted to welcome him to Dublin Zoo to chat football with us keepers and of course to meet his namesake, who’s more of a winger.”
Dublin Zoo is offering a 50 per cent discount to any Republic of Ireland fans who wear green this weekend (November 22nd and 23rd).
The Boys in Green are in with a chance to head to the World Cup in North America next summer, another feather to add to Troy Parrott’s cap.
