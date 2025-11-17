Troy the parrot: Dublin Zoo name bird after Republic of Ireland’s hat-trick hero

Dublin

Critically endangered parrot species named in honour of Troy Parrott after his remarkable displays help team reach World Cup play-offs

A male citron-crested cockatoo, a critically endangered parrot species who until now didn’t have a fitting name, has been officially christened Troy by Dublin Zoo
Katie Mellett
Mon Nov 17 2025 - 14:181 MIN READ

The sky is the limit for Dubliner Troy Parrott who netted a hat-trick to put the Republic of Ireland team into a World Cup playoff.

The same can be said for another Troy, a male citron-crested cockatoo, a critically endangered parrot species at Dublin Zoo.

Before now the parrot did not have a fitting name. On Monday, Dublin Zoo decided that they would name him in honour of the “hat-trick hero” Troy Parrott.

There are very few moments that leave the people of a nation speechless but that’s exactly what Troy Parrott’s third goal did yesterday ... We just want to honour Ireland’s hat-trick hero – a Dublin native born and bred – in a way that only Dublin Zoo can,” said Diana Farrell, a zookeeper at Dublin Zoo.

“We’d be delighted to welcome him to Dublin Zoo to chat football with us keepers and of course to meet his namesake, who’s more of a winger.”

Troy Parrott of Ireland scores his second goal during the FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers match at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on November 16, 2025. Photograph: Robert Szaniszlo/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Troy Parrott of Ireland scores his second goal during the FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers match at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on November 16, 2025. Photograph: Robert Szaniszlo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Dublin Zoo is offering a 50 per cent discount to any Republic of Ireland fans who wear green this weekend (November 22nd and 23rd).

The Boys in Green are in with a chance to head to the World Cup in North America next summer, another feather to add to Troy Parrott’s cap.

