Dublin children’s playground ‘targeted by arsonists’, say gardaí

A climbing frame in Weaver Park playground off Cork Street, Dublin, was set on fire. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

A fire at a playground in south inner-city Dublin is being treated as criminal damage by gardaí.

The fire broke out at about 6.20pm on Sunday and substantially damaged a large climbing frame, or jungle gym, that is the centrepiece of Weaver Park in Dublin’s Liberties.

The purpose-built park off Cork Street was only opened in 2017 in response to calls from the local community for more green spaces in one of the most built-up areas in Dublin.

The climbing frame was made specifically for the park, and this is the second time it has been set on fire. It was previously targeted in April 2020, although the damage is far worse this time.

A Garda spokesman said it was a case of criminal damage. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The fire was quickly extinguished by an appliance from nearby Dolphins Barn fire station.

A Dublin City Council spokesman said the council was asking all members of the community to report any suspicious behaviour connected with the incident to An Garda Síochána.

The attack was condemned by Senator Catherine Ardagh who lives locally. She tweeted it was not the first time the playground was attacked. “So many people fought so hard for this park, and it is enjoyed by so many. Hope the gardaí find those responsible.”

She condemned the attack and said more must be done in the local community to give young people diversions.

“It’s a crime. Whoever did it should be punished, but also if they are punished, they are given the right supports so they don’t offend again,” she said.

“You have to ask why this is happening. Why are kids out in the evening and loitering around kids’ playgrounds and destroying them. This is happening all over the city. We need to divert them away from hanging around playgrounds,” Ms Ardagh said.

“It’s devastating for people living in the area because they don’t have this beautiful amenity now. ”

Stephen Coyne, the Liberties Dublin programme co-ordinator with the council, described the arson attack as “wanton destruction of a local amenity and disdain for the wider community.”

The gates to the jungle gym were locked on Monday morning, and it may take some time to fix the frame.

“This facility was repaired earlier this year after fire. But it’s not just a matter of picking bits off a shelf,” Mr Coyne explained. “The play equipment was bespoke designed, meant to celebrate the area’s local history and to be safe and fun to use. Instant repair is just not simple.”

There was also vandalism at Tymon Park between Templeogue and Tallaght at the weekend. Two stolen cars were driven around the park’s playing pitches and then burnt out.

The cars were removed on Sunday morning by Dublin City Council officials, allowing an athletic race to go ahead in the park.

Tallaght Rugby Football Club, which use Tymon Park, called on the council to install barriers to keep cars off the pitches.