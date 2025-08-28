Dublin

Balbriggan residents advised to stay indoors with windows closed as fire brigade fights blaze

Large fire broke out at waste disposal plant early this morning

Smoke was visible across a wide area around Balbriggan on Thursday morning. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos
Thu Aug 28 2025 - 10:04

Residents of Balbriggan in north county Dublin have been asked to remain indoors with their windows closed after a large fire broke out at a waste disposal plant.

Dublin Fire Brigade was notified of the fire at 6.30am and responded to the incident. Nine units are at the scene.

The fire broke out at Fingal Bay Business Park.

Smoke was visible across a wide area around Balbriggan on Thursday morning.

Dublin Fire Brigade said in a statement that it “would like to advise residents in the Balbriggan area of Dublin to stay indoors and keep their windows closed this morning”.

An Garda Siochána said it was assisting at the scene.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

