Woman (80s) dies in house fire in Tallaght

The fire was extinguished at about 6.50pm. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

A woman (80s) has died in a house fire in Tallaght, Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the fire at a house in Mountain Park, Tallaght on Wednesday evening, but efforts to save the woman were not successful. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was extinguished by Dublin Fire Brigade at about 6.50pm. A technical examination of the scene is expected to be carried out today. It is understood that foul play is not suspected.

The woman’s body has been taken to Dublin City Mortuary in Whitehall, where a postmortem examination will be conducted.