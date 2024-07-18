Fourth elephant tests positive for potentially fatal virus at Dublin Zoo

Dublin Zoo has confirmed that a fourth elephant has tested positive for Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV) which has already caused the death of the two elephants in recent weeks.

Samiya, who turns 10 in September, has tested positive for the virus, the zoo said.

Both she and 17-year-old Asha, who tested positive last week, are currently showing no outward signs of illness. Tests have confirmed that both elephants have some antibodies which may boost the chances of a positive outcome, the zoo said.

Management at the zoo said that while EEHV remains an extremely difficult illness to predict, the two elephants continue to receive the best possible treatment from their veterinary and animal care teams.

“Both Samiya and Asha are being continuously monitored for any changes in their health. The other elephants in the herd are currently not showing any signs of EEHV but are also being closely monitored.

“We want to say another heartfelt thank you to the public for the thousands of messages of support we have received over the past two weeks. The Dublin Zoo team is so grateful for all your kind words.”

In recent weeks, seven-year-old Zinda and eight-year-old Avani both died from the virus.

EEHV is a virus which causes fatal hemorrhagic disease, particularly in young Asian elephants. It often lies latent and can be triggered without warning, as it is carried asymptomatically by many. Older elephants are not as vulnerable to illness from the virus as younger ones.

Dublin Zoo, which has been in consultation with leading international experts in elephant health, virology, and wildlife management, said the virus does not pose a health risk to humans and is not transferable.

There is currently no vaccination against EEHV. However, zoos and wildlife researchers around the world are working to develop one with the aim of safeguarding the future of the elephant population from this disease.