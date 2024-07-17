Crash in north Dublin leads to closure of Coast Road

The Coast Rd in Baldoyle closed as Gardaí investigate a serious road crash. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Road diversions are in place in north Co Dublin on Wednesday morning as gardaí deal with a road crash.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the crash on the R106 in Baldoyle, Dublin 13.

The Coast Road (R106) is currently closed in both directions between Baldoyle Church and Moyne Road.

Dublin Bus said its H1 and H2 services are currently unable to service Baldoyle Village or the Coast St due to “a major incident”.