Woman dies after road crash in Waterford

The incident occurred at around 9.20am at an area known as Garranbane on the N25 in Dungarvan. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A woman has died following a crash between a car and truck in Co Waterford on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 9.20am at an area known as Garranbane on the N25 in Dungarvan.

The woman, who was in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services while the truck driver was treated for shock.

Local diversions are in place and the Garranbane road in and out of Dungarvan will remain closed for several hours as forensic crash investigators examine the scene.

READ MORE

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the fatal collision or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda station on 058-48600.

The latest fatality on the nation’s roads brings to 100 the number of people have lost their lives so far this year. Compared to the same time last year, 13 additional people have died.