Households ‘put on the hook’ for cost of data centre expansion to electricity grid

'If data centres are driving the need for additional grid investment, they should pay their fair share'

Irish consumers pay disproportionately more for electricity than large data centres, a new report has suggested.

By spreading the cost of network upgrades among both domestic and business customers, the cost of household bills are higher even though many of the structural improvements are needed to accommodate data centres, the report says.

The report – By Design, Not by Default: How Regulatory Discretion Socialises the Cost of Data-Centre Expansion in the EU: A Case Study of Ireland – was written by Eve Ryan, a researcher from Trinity College Dublin, and unveiled by Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan.

It looks at the way the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities determines how the cost of expanding and reinforcing the electricity network are shared between data centres and other users such as households.

Its findings reveal that “households are being put on the hook for costs associated with the enormous increase in electricity demand from data centres,” Boylan said.

While data centres are paying connection fees when hooking up to the network “they are not paying the full cost of the grid reinforcement that their demand requires”, she argued.

“In effect, a portion of the cost of accommodating data centre expansion is covered by electricity network charges and buried in bills paid by ordinary consumers. It’s like a secret charge,” the Sinn Féin MEP said.

She cited the Castlebaggot substation, describing it as “a stark example” of a substation built to support housing in west Dublin but seeing its output swallowed up by data centre demand before it was even complete.

“The substation was built at a cost €100 million but went to private benefit,” she said. “What’s worse is that this is a political choice. There is no law or rule that’s forcing Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to have households pay this charge.”

She said there were alternatives that would see consumers pay less for network upgrades used by data centres.

“We could design a system that shows in the open how data centres are driving up costs. We could design a system that forces data centres to pay the costs associated with additional network infrastructure,’ she suggested.

“Instead, the Government designed a system that heaps extra costs on people who are facing the highest electricity costs in Europe while more than 320,000 household are in arrears.”

Boylan called on the Government “to explain why ordinary households should be forced to carry the costs of the richest companies in the world. If data centres are driving the need for additional grid investment, they should pay their fair share”.