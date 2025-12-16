Other countries could follow Irish lead on data centre rules

Milan, Italy is one of several cities favoured by data centre developers. Photograph: Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images.

Other countries could follow the Republic’s lead by requiring new data centres to build their own power plants as condition of connecting to the electricity network, one expert suggests.

Regulators last week ruled that future data centres must have power plants or batteries capable of meeting their own energy needs and supply electricity to homes and businesses.

Other countries are now grappling with the need to balance data centre building with their high demand for power, says Eamonn Lannoye, Dublin-based Europe managing director of Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI).

“Whether other countries reach the same conclusion or not will be interesting to see,” Mr Lannoye said.

He noted that moratoriums or congested queues for electricity connections had slowed data centre development in many countries.

At the same time Milan in Italy, Spanish capital, Madrid, and other European cities, are emerging as potential locations for new developments, Mr Lannoye pointed out.

Data centres facilitate digital services including social media, streaming, email, online shopping and artificial intelligence.

This country became the primary location for these utilities on the back of its position as a leading European centre for software and technology services.

The Republic and other European countries will have to build more centres, he argued, although probably not at the same rate as the US and some Asian jurisdictions.

But their development cannot be “unfettered”, he cautioned.

Mr Lannoye believes that the ruling published last week by energy industry overseer the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities will give data centre developers and other big electricity consumers here certainty.

“What we have done in Ireland is establish the rules for the long-term game,” he said.

Prospective new data centres could require up to 5,800 mega watts (MW) of electricity, close to the Republic’s peak demand, which tops 6,000MW, according to a report by state companies, EirGrid, ESB Networks and Gas Networks Ireland.

Currently these centres use around 20 per cent of electricity.

EPRI is a US-based independent not-for-profit organisation that researches generation, delivery and use of electricity. The institute has offices in Dublin.