Ploughing final day: Tight security, potato headshots and ‘situationship’ matchmaking

Con Óg O’Brien and Harry Fitzsimmons from Cork with their photos printed on a potato at the Keogh's Crisps stand at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Co Offaly, on Thursday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Not many people would be happy to be called a “spud” after having their photo taken, but it was all the rage on the final day of the National Ploughing Championships.

Amid a sea of distraction (three high-profile politicians accompanied by an imposing Garda presence and one matchmaker making her rounds at the bar, but more on that later) a long line of people were steadfast in their determination to pose for a picture at the Keogh’s Crisps photo booth. And only a minute or so later, a potato would pop out of a hatch with the impromptu model’s likeness imprinted on its unpeeled skin. Innovation and tradition all in one – it’s a Ploughing miracle.

Elsewhere on the 700 acres of Offaly fields, two EU commissioners and one Fine Gael Cabinet Minister walk into a sauna ... It was actually the EU’s HQ at the agri-convention, but comparisons were drawn given the wood-clad walls and soaring temperatures inside.

The three men – EU commissioner for agriculture and food Christophe Hansen, EU commissioner for the rule of law Michael McGrath and Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon – were greatly outnumbered by reporters asking questions on how the bloc will support Irish farmers, and by a number of gardaí keeping an eye on the door at all times.

It’s no surprise given this week’s events: a man arrested under the Public Order Act following an interaction with the Taoiseach at the Ploughing on Tuesday, and another man arrested on Wednesday following an assault on Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae in Dublin.

EU commissioners Michael McGrath and Christophe Hansen, and Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon at the National Ploughing Championships on Thursday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

“I was very shocked to hear of what happened,” said McGrath. “It’s not acceptable that any member of the public would be assaulted, but any attack on an elected representative is an attack on democracy.”

One stand with slightly less security was The Whistlin’ Donkey bar. There all week has been Mairead Lochman of the Love HQ Matchmaking service, eyeing up singles and “situationships” alike.

“We had a guy from Tipperary and a girl from Carlow yesterday, and they seemed very taken with each other, is all I’d say ... we might have seen a bit of smooching over in the corner,” she said.

“Even a father and son yesterday, they were asking me to match them up with a mother and daughter. I don’t know what they had in mind but sure look, it was great fun. All we’re trying to do at Love HQ is help as many people as possible find love.”