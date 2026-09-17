Six people found in distressed state in shipping container at Rosslare Europort

Five adults and one juvenile were brought to Wexford General Hospital by ambulance. File photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

Gardaí are investigating after six people were found in a distressed state in a shipping container at Rosslare Europort on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to Rosslare Europort after receiving a distress call from one of the individuals inside the container.

At the time of the phone call the container was on-board a ship which was sailing to Rosslare.

Gardaí from Wexford and the National Ambulance Service members arrived at the port shortly after receiving the phone call.

As soon as the ship docked, Gardaí and National Ambulance Service members searched the vessel and six men were found inside the container aboard the ferry.

All six, five adults and one juvenile, were brought to Wexford General Hospital by ambulance.

Later this evening, three remain in hospital receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, while the juvenile is receiving appropriate supports.

Cllr Ger Carthy, Operation Resource manager with the National Ambulance Service in Wexford, said: “Two ambulances and three response teams were sent to Rosslare Europort.”

Carthy said the group were in a distressed state. “They might have been in the container for up to three days,” he said.

In January 2025, nine people were found in a shipping container at Rosslare Europort, which led to Gardaí and Immigration services launching an investigation following their discovery.

Eight were deemed to be in good health, while one of the group received treatment in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.