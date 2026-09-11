Risk of thunderstorms as status yellow rain warning issued for seven counties

The initial status yellow warning for five counties comes into effect at 9pm on Friday evening. File photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for five counties in the northwest of the Republic on Friday evening, with the potential for localised flooding, thunderstorms and lightning across Donegal, Leitrim, Galway, Mayo and Sligo.

The warning comes into effect at 9pm and ends at 9am on Saturday morning.

A status yellow rain warning for Cork and Kerry comes into effect on Saturday morning, with Met Éireann again suggesting there could be incidents of localised flooding and travelling could prove difficult.

There is also a small crafts marine warning for the west coast on Friday night into Saturday morning, with winds of force six or stronger to be expected.

Elsewhere, the forecast for the weekend is generally mild with extended dry and some sunny periods. There will also be some showers across much of the country. Highest temperatures are expected to be in the region of 15 to 20 degrees.

Heavy overnight rain in the west is expected to clear towards the south on Saturday, with mixed conditions across the rest of the country.

After a generally dry and occasionally sunny day in Dublin on Friday, cloud is expected to set in. There will be some periods of rain in the evening and overnight, with lowest temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees.

It will remain cloudy for the most part through Saturday and Sunday, with showers in Dublin and many other parts of the country.

It is likely to remain changeable into next week with rain forecast for every day. It will become a little cooler from Tuesday, when maximum temperatures are forecast to be between 14 and 18 degrees.