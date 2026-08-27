Children addicted to HHC vapes can be denied access to CAMHS support

HHC has been linked to psychosis and other mental health problems in children and teenagers. File photograph: iStock

Children and teenagers who are experiencing serious mental health problems because of hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) vapes can be refused access to State support services because of their addiction to the illegal drug.

HHC has been linked to psychosis and other mental health problems in children. One family who sought urgent help from the HSE’s child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) for their daughter were refused access and referred instead to addiction services.

HHC is a semi-synthetic cannabis substitute which is commonly sold in Ireland in e-cigarettes or vape pens. Since its mainstream sale in Ireland as of 2022, the highly addictive drug has been linked with causing serious mental and physical health problems, including episodes of psychosis.

Last year, the Government classed HHC as an illegal drug. Though its import, export, production, possession, sale and supply has been illegal now for more than a year, the sale of HHC has continued both through a black market and in high street shops.

Last week, the HSE issued a warning about “high-risk cannabinoids” which had been found on sale in vape shops in Ireland, including products containing HHC which had been mislabelled as CBD or other cannabinoids. The HSE said it was “particularly concerned” about the effects of these products on young people, whose long-term mental health can be affected by substance abuse during their teenage years.

[ Her 17-year-old daughter is under psychiatric care after becoming addicted to HHC vapesOpens in new window ]

One mother, who spoke to The Irish Times on condition of anonymity to protect her daughter’s privacy, said she had been refused a referral to CAMHS because of her 14-year-old’s addiction to HHC vapes. Her daughter, who has been diagnosed with autism, is presenting with serious mental health and behavioural problems.

The mother said HHC vapes are being sold alongside sweets in a local shop at a price of €35. They don’t leave a distinct trace or smell and look the same as an ordinary vape.

“I know many, many of my daughter’s friends are vaping this. There’s a vacantness and deadness to their eyes when they get addicted to it. Every second story of my daughter’s Snapchat is a kid with this in their hand, some of them before school. Most parents don’t realise this is going on,” the mother said.

“It’s everywhere. They all do it. It’s just considered normal, and it’s making this whole generation of really aggressive teenagers who are completely unmanageable.

“It’s terrifying, my daughter’s incredibly vulnerable because she’s very easily led because of the ASD [autism spectrum disorder]. I’m terrified of her slipping into psychosis.”

The mother said that she and her GP were very concerned about her daughter’s mental health, and the family GP had sent an “urgent referral” to CAMHS.

Last week, the HSE issued a warning about 'high-risk cannabinoids' which had been found on sale in vape shops in Ireland, including products containing HHC which had been mislabelled as CBD or other cannabinoids. File photograph: iStock

A month later, the mother was told that CAMHS had refused the referral because of her daughter’s substance abuse issues. Correspondence seen by The Irish Times shows that CAMHS instead tried to direct the family towards addiction support, which the mother says would require her daughter to accept she needs help for substance abuse. Her daughter believes, however, that HHC vapes are normal and legal.

“CAMHS is not a silver bullet, but they are the main predominant mental health service for young people in the country. I’m not really sure what I’m supposed to do now. I’m just so angry with all of the services here,” the mother said.

“My daughter could be dead in a ditch, and nobody would do anything about it. I have zero control over her. She’s up all night. She’s high all the time. I’ve basically stopped even trying to stop her leaving the house. It’s really bad and nobody is doing anything.”

[ Cannabinoids linked to psychosis found in vapes sold in IrelandOpens in new window ]

The HSE said that it cannot comment on individual cases. In a statement, it said that while substance-use “does not in itself exclude a young person from accessing CAMHS”, when a referral includes “both mental health difficulties and substance-use concerns” the child can be referred to primary care or addiction supports instead of to CAMHS.

The Department of Health said access to CAMHS “is on the basis of prioritised clinical assessment, in line with the CAMHS operational guidelines, with all referrals assessed by a multidisciplinary team”.

“While CAMHS is not suitable for children or adolescents where their difficulties are primarily related to learning problems, social problems or behavioural problems, there are many other services available to assist young people such as HSE Primary Care Services, HSE Disability Services, Tusla, Jigsaw, and the National Educational Psychology Services (NEPS).”