‘It felt like I’d won’: CAO delight on anniversary of teen’s diabetes diagnosis

Five years after being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, Danny Goff has another reason to mark the date.

The 18-year-old from Wexford is “on cloud nine” – this time for very different reasons.

He’s off to Maynooth University to study arts following Wednesday’s CAO first-round offer. Suffice to say, his “mam is delighted”.

The worry Goff felt while waiting for the Leaving Cert results was replaced in recent days with anxiety linked to the CAO offer coming his way. He need not have worried in either case. “It still hasn’t hit me. I feel like I’m still going back to school,” he says. “I got over the points [required]. And the course, thank God, stayed the same points.”

He was “shaking” with nerves on Wednesday morning. “I was in the middle of making my lunch when the text came in,” Goff explains. “I was so excited to accept it, but I had to wait until 2 o’clock. It was like Christmas Day, just waiting to go in and see the presents.”

He’s hoping to secure on-campus accommodation, but paying for it will be a challenge. It’ll be his first time living away from home and he’ll need to factor in managing his diabetes. “It’s going to be a case of thinking, ‘how am I going to manage this?’, on nights out, during really stressful periods and all that. Because Mammy’s not going to be coming running with hypoglycaemia treatments for me.”

As the eldest child in the family, it’ll be an adjustment for his mother too. “I’m the first to go,” he says, before adding with a chuckle: “One minute it could be, ‘oh, I’m going to miss you so much’, and the other minute it’s like ‘ get out, please’.”

Goff is looking forward to the freedom and a fresh start away from school. “I didn’t really have the best experience at secondary school”, he says. “I was bullied a bit in school.

“When I got the result it felt like I’d won. I’ve lived through recessions, Covid and everything you can possibly think of. I’m not saying I had the worst experience [compared] with some people, but it just feels like an acknowledgement of what I’ve been through.”

He plans to join some societies, with the drama society top of the list. One thing that shouldn’t be an issue is loneliness. “I was worried that I’d be the only one going, the only one in my course,” he says. “And then I realised nearly everyone and their nanny is going to Maynooth”.