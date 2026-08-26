HSE investigating after video shows dementia patient being ‘disrespected’ on hospital ward

Ita Tobin died in August last year, but the footage has only just been made public. Photograph: RIP.ie

The HSE said it was appalled at a video recording appearing to show the behaviour of a healthcare worker towards an elderly patient with dementia.

HSE Mid West is investigating the circumstances of the incident, which the patient’s family said they believed occurred at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) in late May or early June 2024.

The patient, Ita Tobin, died of natural causes at a nursing home on August 23rd last year.

The video recording came to light after it was shared on social media a day after the first anniversary of the woman’s death last Sunday. It has since been viewed widely online.

Tobin, from Ballynanty, Limerick, had been living with dementia at the time of the incident and was being treated for a suspected heart attack at UHL.

In footage posted on social media, a healthcare worker at the hospital is heard abruptly telling her “No” after she asked if she could have a cup of tea.

The health worker is also apparently heard telling Tobin: “You are crazy.”

When Tobin asks the worker what food is on the table in front of her hospital bed, the worker said: “You can see, so why are you asking?”

The mobile phone video footage was recorded by another patient on the ward.

Tobin’s family said they were “traumatised” by the video and have sought answers from the HSE and the Health Information and Quality Authority.

Tobin’s daughter, Aisling Hogan, who does not know who recorded the video, said she was “shocked” when it was sent to her by a relative.

“We want answers. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. We are devastated and heartbroken,” Hogan said.

“I am sick to my stomach that someone could treat another person like that. With dementia you are losing the person twice, because in the long run you have lost them before they die.”

“I am so angry. It’s so maddening and heartbreaking.

“It’s disgusting. It’s vile. How can anyone ... treat somebody like that? It is inhumane.

“My mother didn’t ask for dementia. She was a very intelligent woman and she did a lot of her community.”

The HSE said: “HSE Mid West is aware of a video circulating on social media which shows an interaction between a healthcare worker and a patient.

“The footage is deeply concerning and the behaviour depicted is wholly unacceptable.

“It falls far short of the standards of dignity, respect and compassionate care that all patients are entitled to expect.

“Work is under way to identity the service involved, as the specific location, date and full circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been verified.”

It said it was working to establish the facts and said it took concerns regarding patient care and safety seriously.

The Hogan family has also written to Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill.

Through her private secretary, Carroll MacNeill extended her “sincere condolences” to the family on their “loss”.

“I also recognise the distress and hurt that you have described arising from the recent circulation of footage relating to her care,” MacNeill said in the email to the family.

“I can appreciate how upsetting it must have been to become aware of this material, particularly as it emerged around the anniversary of [her] passing.

“This must have been an especially difficult experience for you and your family, and I recognise the emotional impact that these circumstances have had.”

She said “responsibility” for delivering care and management of the health service rested with the HSE, saying: “I understand that HSE Mid West is examining this matter and seeking to establish all of the relevant facts.

“While it would not be appropriate to comment on the specific circumstances of the case while that process is ongoing, I want to assure you that concerns regarding the care, dignity and respect afforded to patients are treated with the utmost seriousness.”