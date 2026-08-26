Savio scores from bench on debut as Tottenham thrash Charlton in EFL Cup

Tottenham new boy Savio scored on his debut in a sparkling cameo display to help inspire a 5-1 thrashing of Charlton in the EFL Cup.

Spurs completed the £85 million signing of Savio from Manchester City on Tuesday to bring a lengthy pursuit to a satisfactory conclusion and the 22-year-old quickly made himself a hit with his new fans.

Savio was introduced in the 71st minute and got off the mark for his new club with 82 minutes on the clock with a fizzing low effort into the bottom corner.

The Brazil forward wheeled off to celebrate a brace three minutes later, but Ben Davies eventually claimed the fifth goal after he got the final touch.

It was a much-needed feel-good night for Roberto De Zerbi’s team, who lost 3-0 on the opening-day of the season at Brentford, but bounced back with Mikey Moore, Dominic Solanke and Kevin Danso also on target to book a place in round three.

De Zerbi promised to take the Carabao Cup seriously and made only five changes in comparison to Nathan Jones, who completely shuffled his pack, but was forced into a double substitution after 15 minutes.

Charlton defender Collins Sichenje left the pitch on a stretcher with a potentially serious knee injury and Billy Koumetio also limped off, which added to a disjointed start.

Spurs slowly started to ask questions of the visitors with Archie Gray’s curled effort tipped wide by Tiernan Brooks before Moore broke the deadlock in the 41st minute.

Academy graduate Moore dribbled inside and sent a left-footed strike crashing off the crossbar to score Tottenham’s first goal of the new season.

It was quickly 2-0 when Solanke rifled home after Charlton failed to deal with a corner before Moore started the second half with a mesmerising mazy run.

Danso grabbed a third with his first touch after he nodded in Mateus Fernandes’ 67th-minute free kick before all eyes were on Savio.

After a couple of eye-catching runs, the winger cut inside and drilled into the corner to score only his eighth goal in English football after 82 minutes.

It sparked big celebrations in front of Spurs’ single-tier South Stand and a new song for the Brazilian, who then wheeled off to toast a second when he twisted and turned inside the area before his side-footed shot deflected off Davies.

Davies was subsequently awarded the goal before Lloyd Jones grabbed a consolation with a powerful back post header, but the night belonged to Savio.

Everton trounced Championship side Preston North End 4-0, with Thierno Barry scoring his first hat-trick for the Toffees at Deepdale.

Harvey Barnes scored twice as Newcastle ‌United came from behind at home to beat West Bromwich Albion 3-2.

League One Bradford City beat Championship side Burnley 4-2 ‌on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes.