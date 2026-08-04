Ireland

Funeral arrangements for Brenda Fricker announced

The actor died on July 16th at Our Lady’s Hospice in Harold’s Cross in Dublin

A private burial will follow the 11am service on Thursday. Photograph: Collins Photos
A private burial will follow the 11am service on Thursday. Photograph: Collins Photos
Olivia Kelleher
Tue Aug 04 2026 - 20:191 MIN READ

A funeral service for actor Brenda Fricker will take place at St Catherine’s Church in Meath Street in Dublin on Thursday.

The 81-year-old died on July 16th at Our Lady’s Hospice in Harold’s Cross in Dublin. Fricker, who was late of the Liberties and Dundrum, was predeceased by her mother Bina, father Desmond and sister Grainne.

A funeral notice on Rip.ie reads that Fricker is “deeply regretted and lovingly remembered” by her niece Billie, nephew Chimo, grandnieces and grandnephews, her best friend Liz, neighbours and a wide circle of friends around the world and in Ireland.

A private burial will follow the 11am service on Thursday. The funeral service will be live-streamed at https://www.churchservices.tv/stcatherinesdub

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https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/books/2025/09/20/brenda-fricker-it-was-real-violence-where-was-my-father-there-was-blood-all-over-me/ ]

Brenda Fricker was the first Irish woman to win an acting Oscar when in 1990 she took the award for best actress for My Left Foot. She had a career which spanned six decades across stage and screen. She appeared in both film and television productions.

A Book of Condolences was opened in Dublin following her death. The Lord Mayor of Dublin Cllr Daryl Bannon described Fricker as “one of the greatest actors in Irish history and a cherished Freeman of the City of Dublin.”

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