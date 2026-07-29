Ireland

Man (40s) dies in single-vehicle crash in Clare

Driver of car pronounced dead at the scene in Ballymorris, Cratloe

The R462 has been closed for a forensic examination by Garda technical staff. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins
The R462 has been closed for a forensic examination by Garda technical staff. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins
Hugh Dooley
Wed Jul 29 2026 - 13:321 MIN READ

A man in his 40s has died in a single-vehicle crash in Co Clare on Wednesday morning.

The man was driving a car on the R462 in Ballymorris, Cratloe, when it crashed shortly after 7am.

Gardaí said the male driver, who has yet to be formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to University Hospital Limerick to allow for a postmortem examination to be performed and the local coroner has been notified.

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The R462 has been closed for a forensic examination by Garda technical staff with local diversions put in place.

Witnesses to the incident and those who may have relevant dashcam footage have been asked to contact Shannon Garda station on (061) 365900 or the confidential line on 1800 666 111.

An Garda Síochána said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon that 108 people have been killed on the State’s roads so far this year.

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Figures from gardaí indicated that the number of road deaths this year was, on Tuesday, 13 higher than the same time in 2025.

Last year saw the highest number of deaths on Irish roads in a decade.

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