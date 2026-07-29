Ireland

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Dublin’s Strawberry Beds

Single-vehicle crash happened in the early hours of Wednesday

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident at the Stawberry Beds to come forward. File photograph: Alan Betson
Gardaí have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident at the Stawberry Beds to come forward. File photograph: Alan Betson
Tim O'Brien
Wed Jul 29 2026 - 09:431 MIN READ

A motorcyclist in his 50s has died following a crash in the Strawberry Beds area of west Dublin early on Wednesday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the single-vehicle crash on the Lower Road, Strawberry Beds, Lucan, shortly before 4.30am.

The incident happened on a section of the R121 road between Tinkers Hill and Rugged Lane.

The man was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

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Local traffic diversions were put in place as the scene was preserved for examination by Garda investigators.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. Road users who may have relevant camera footage, including dashcam footage, and who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda station at (01) 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

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Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien is an Irish Times journalist