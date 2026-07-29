Woman charged over alleged breach of Jeffrey Donaldson victims’ anonymity

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson was convicted of 18 sex offences at trial this year. Photograph: Getty

A woman has been arrested and charged with breaching the anonymity of the victims of former Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson.

Donaldson was convicted of 18 sex offences, including one count of rape, relating to two women when they were children between 1985 and 2008.

On Wednesday the Police Service of Northern Ireland said detectives from Newry Criminal Investigation Department investigating an alleged breach of anonymity had charged a 55-year-old woman.

She was arrested in the Ballynahinch area on Tuesday and has been charged with a breach of a lifetime ban on reporting the identity of alleged victims.

She is due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court on Monday August 24th.

In the UK, child victims of sexual offences have automatic lifelong anonymity that applies whether the victim is a child or an adult at the time of legal proceedings.

The two victims at the centre of the Donaldson trial were referred to as Complainant A and Complainant B.

Donaldson is being held at Maghaberry Prison awaiting sentencing, and his solicitor John McBurney has previously confirmed that papers have been lodged for an appeal. – PA