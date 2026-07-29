Families of those who died in Creeslough disaster to meet Taoiseach today

The mother of Leona Harper, who died in the Creeslough explosion, said the families of those who died were hoping for a 'really strong commitment' from Micheál Martin to hold a public inquiry. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Families of those who died in the Creeslough explosion in October 2022 will meet Taoiseach Micheál Martin in Government Buildings this afternoon.

Donna Harper, mother of Leona (14) who died in the explosion, told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that the families were hoping for a “really strong commitment” from the Taoiseach.

The meeting will be the first between Martin and the families, she said.

“We have some very serious questions that do need to be answered and the only way we’re going to get that, the only way we’re going to get them answered, is through a public inquiry,” Harper said.

Previously the families met then minister for justice Helen McEntee in 2024 and with the current Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan, neither of whom committed to a public inquiry.

“They never did commit, but they didn’t rule it out either at the same time. What they had done at the time was that they were saying that they just wanted to wait for the Garda criminal investigation to be over but it was stated at the time by Drew Harris, the [former] Garda commissioner, that it can and has been done in this country before,” she said.

“We do know it’s been done in this country before so we will be asking the Taoiseach to give us a commitment to establishing the public inquiry.”

Harper said 10 people had died in the Creeslough explosion on October 7th, 2022, almost four years ago, and the families still did not have any answers.

“The Garda file has gone to the DPP, we’re still waiting on the health and safety file to go, it has not gone as yet,” she said.

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“We’re not going to get them answers to a Garda criminal investigation. The only way we’re going to get some of these questions answered is through a public inquiry.

“This is one of the biggest civilian disasters in the history of the State. I don’t understand why the governments are not establishing it.”

Harper said the emergency services and everyone who had assisted on the day had done what they could, but no parents should ever have to hear that their daughter was gone because she had gone into a shop and never came home.

“We live with that every day, absolutely every day. We’re going into four years, there’s no answers whatsoever,” she said.

“How do you begin to even put a foot forward to even have any kind of a closure when there’s nothing and when there is such a mass loss of life?

“The Government under the Irish Constitution are supposed to step in, they’re supposed to look at what failures happened, what did happen, what can they do to make things right, that this never happens on Irish soil again.”